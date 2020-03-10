ABT to Postpone Performances in Abu Dhabi Due to Concerns Over COVID-19

American Ballet Theatre's scheduled performances of Romeo and Juliet at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Festival have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19). It was announced today by the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation.

American Ballet Theatre's performances of Romeo and Juliet with The Cleveland Orchestra were scheduled for April 3 and 4 at Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace Auditorium.

"The health and safety of our dancers, staff, crew and audiences is our utmost priority," said Kara Medoff Barnett, ABT Executive Director. "We are deeply disappointed, as we were looking forward to this historic collaboration with great anticipation. We are grateful for the support and guidance of the Festival staff, and we salute the vision and generosity of Her Excellency Huda I. Al Khamis Kanoo."

For more information, please visit: http://www.abudhabifestival.ae/.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You