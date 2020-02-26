ABT Ballet Master Nancy Raffa Nominated for Isadora Duncan Dance Award

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Ballet Master Nancy Raffa has been nominated for a prestigious Isadora Duncan Award for her 2013 restaging of Alexei Ratmansky's Shostakovich Trilogy at San Francisco Ballet.

Shostakovich Trilogy was originally created by ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky as a co-production with San Francisco Ballet. The trilogy comprised Symphony #9, first presented by ABT in 2012, Piano Concerto #1 and Chamber Symphony, which received their World Premieres in 2013. San Francisco Ballet first premiered Shostakovich Trilogy in April 2014.

The Isadora Duncan Dance Awards celebrate 34 years of honoring local dance artists by acknowledging their outstanding achievements in dance. The winners will be honored at an awards ceremony to be held March 23, 2020 in San Francisco.

Raffa has served as a Ballet Master with American Ballet Theatre since 2007. She received her early training with Madame Gabriella Darvash. In 1980, at the age of 15, she became the youngest and first American female to win the Gold Medal at the Prix de Lausanne competition in Switzerland. The same year, Raffa joined Makarova and Company on Broadway and, at age 16, became a member of ABT's corps de ballet. She joined Ballet de Santiago in 1985 as a principal dancer and was a principal dancer at Ballet National Français de Nancy. In 1992, she became a principal dancer with Miami City Ballet.

Raffa has staged Ratmansky's Seven Sonatas for ABT, Paris Opera Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, The Washington Ballet, Atlanta Ballet and Dallas/Fort Worth Ballet, Ratmansky's Firebird and On the Dnieper for ABT and Het National Ballet, and The Seasons for San Francisco Ballet, premiering March 26, 2020.

For more information on American Ballet Theatre, please visit our website at www.abt.org.





