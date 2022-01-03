20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Fest Postponed To March 26, 2022

The 20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Fest has been moved to March 26 - April 2, 2022.

The company announced the postponement in a statement, saying:

"In the interest of safety and accessibility, we are postponing the 20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Film Festival.



We are committed to presenting our landmark program of new and commissioned films, and are excited to announce this year's new festival dates March 26 to April 2, 2022.



See you in March!"

It's the Twentieth Season of Dance Camera West and once again the renowned festival will screen the top 75 films selected from a record number of 400 submissions from March 26 - April 2, 2022.



DCW will once again partner with LA presenter Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz to present three nights of international films as well as with the newly founded 2220 Arts & Archives (formerly The Bootleg Theater).



All films are Los Angeles premieres, with many World and American premieres, including a special world premiere screening of Undanced Dances Through Prison Walls During a Pandemic and six films produced by the recipients of the DCW Finishing Fund for Underrepresented Filmmakers funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.