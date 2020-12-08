12th Annual DO40 Legacy Awards Streams Live Monday, December 14

Dancers Over 40 continues to bring together the artistic community with the 12th Annual Legacy Awards Monday, December 14th, 8pm.

This year we are honoring DO40 members Dennis Birchall, Jeri Kansas and Francis J. Roach, with careers that span Broadway, Radio City Music Hall and the legacy of jazz great Luigi.

Speaking on behalf of our honorees will be director/choreographer Larry Fuller, former Rockette Susan Arreola, and Verdon/Fosse faculty and original cast member of Bob Fosse's DANCIN', Christine Colby Jacques.

This celebration honoring our very own will be hosted by theater and nightclub entrepreneur Richard Skipper and will be streamed live and free for the first time, on it's DO40 Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dancersover40 and Richard Skipper on Facebook and YouTube, www.facebook.com/RichardSkipperCelebrates and www.youtube.com/c/RichardSkipperCelebrates. There will be a tribute to Marge Champion, video highlights and surprise guests.

Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. Dennis, Jeri and Francis' careers have spanned over 40 years in show business and they have worked with all the greats in the entertainment industry. They have always been there for DO40, contributing numerous times to our panels and performances over the years.

Dancers Over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of our mature creative community, while sharing the knowledge with the younger generation just beginning their careers. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016.

The DO40 Legacy Awards have previously honored an illustrious roster of dance greats, including Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark, Kathryn Doby, Michon Peacock, Lori Tan Chinn, Lawrence Leritz, Larry Ross, Virginia Seidel, Sharon Wendrow, Mary Jane Houdina, Leni Anders, Ron Young, Pat Michaels, Bert Michaels, Karin Baker, Joy Serio Dunbar, Teak Lewis, Patti Mariano, Sasha Spielvogel, Marilyn D'honau, Donna McKechnie, Tony Sheldon, James Dybas, Janice Herbert, Gene Gavin, Paul Berne, Carolyn Kirsch, Jerry Mitchell, Eileen Casey, Penny Worth, Chita Rivera, Bob Avian, Lawrence Merritt, Skip Randall, Louise Quick, Norma Doggett-Bezwick, Larry Fuller, Carol Lawrence, George Marcy, Lee Roy Reams, Phil Black, Luigi, Bella Malinka, Frank Pietri, Joe Tremaine, Richard Korthaze, Fred Curt, Harvey Evans, Stuart Hodes, Ken Urmston, Nicole Barth, Margery Beddow, Marge Champion, Billie Mahoney and Gemze De Lappe. A special Honorary Legacy Award was also presented to BC/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola.