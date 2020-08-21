Yo-Yo Ma Joins Raffi and Lindsay Munroe on 'For All You Do' – a Song of Thanks for Essential Workers

Proceeds from downloads and streams will got to Direct Relief.

Releasing today, August 21, 2020, "For All You Do" is a new original song and heartfelt expression of thanks to all the helpers - frontline and behind the scenes - who are working on our behalf during this ongoing pandemic. The song was written by Raffi and features rising children's artist, Lindsay Munroe and celebrated cellist, Yo-Yo Ma.

Proceeds from downloads and streams will got to Direct Relief, an organization dedicated to providing equipment and medication to health care workers around the world. Learn more about Direct Relief.

"For All You Do" is the second collaboration between Yo-Yo Ma and Raffi, following last month's recording of a 40th-anniversary version of "Baby Beluga" for Ma's #SongsofComfort video series. Earlier this year, Raffi produced Lindsay Munroe's debut album, I Am Kind: Songs for Unique Kids.This critically acclaimed album features Lindsay's beautiful voice and songs, enriched by Raffi's instrumental and vocal performances.

Advocacy is nothing new to Raffi, the internationally renowned children's entertainer, who just last year released "Young People Marching" in gratitude to Greta Thunberg.The song highlights the passion and energy of young people in awakening adults to do their duty in stabilizing the climate. Over the years, Raffi has emerged as a respected advocate on behalf of children, lending his voice, insight and experience to a number of crucial issues through the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring, a unifying vision with the child at its heart.

