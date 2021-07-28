Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Performs Shostakovich Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings

Founded in 1842, the New York Philharmonic is the oldest symphony orchestra in the United States.

Jul. 28, 2021  

The NY Philharmonic residency at Bravo! Vail continued on July 24, 2021 with a concert that included Shostakovich's Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings, with soloists Conrad Tao and Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin.

Tao, who has been performing this concerto since 2008, took some exciting liberties with the tempo, which kept the Orchestra on their toes and made for an unforgettable performance. Tao followed the concerto with a solo encore of Ray Noble's "Cherokee," arranged by Art Tatum.

Check out a video excerpt from the concert below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


