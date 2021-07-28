VIDEO: NY Philharmonic Performs Shostakovich Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings

The NY Philharmonic residency at Bravo! Vail continued on July 24, 2021 with a concert that included Shostakovich's Concerto No. 1 for Piano, Trumpet, and Strings, with soloists Conrad Tao and Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin.

Tao, who has been performing this concerto since 2008, took some exciting liberties with the tempo, which kept the Orchestra on their toes and made for an unforgettable performance. Tao followed the concerto with a solo encore of Ray Noble's "Cherokee," arranged by Art Tatum.

Check out a video excerpt from the concert below!