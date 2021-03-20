Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Four Cellists Perform Maurice Ravel's 'Bolero' on One Instrument

Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 consists of Sebastian Bru, Bernhard Hedenborg, Florian Eggner, Milan Karanovic, Joanna Sachryn, and Gerhard Kaufmann.

Mar. 20, 2021  

Four cellists play together on one instrument in a video from Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1.

In the video, the group performs Maurice Ravel's Bolero, with four men all placing their bows on a single cello, yet performing the piece seamlessly.

Boléro is a one-movement orchestral piece by the French composer Maurice Ravel. Originally composed as a ballet commissioned by Russian actress and dancer Ida Rubinstein, the piece, which premiered in 1928, is Ravel's most famous musical composition.

Check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


