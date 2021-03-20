VIDEO: Four Cellists Perform Maurice Ravel's 'Bolero' on One Instrument

Four cellists play together on one instrument in a video from Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1.

In the video, the group performs Maurice Ravel's Bolero, with four men all placing their bows on a single cello, yet performing the piece seamlessly.

Boléro is a one-movement orchestral piece by the French composer Maurice Ravel. Originally composed as a ballet commissioned by Russian actress and dancer Ida Rubinstein, the piece, which premiered in 1928, is Ravel's most famous musical composition.

Wiener Cello Ensemble 5+1 consists of Sebastian Bru, Bernhard Hedenborg, Florian Eggner, Milan Karanovic, Joanna Sachryn, and Gerhard Kaufmann.

