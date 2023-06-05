Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Cuchetti returned to home turf at Drum Farm Studio in Menomonie, WI to record.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Photo 1 Listen: RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops
Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 2 Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Review: TOSCA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 3 Review: TOSCA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Tanglewood Adds Jackson Browne to the 2023 Popular Artist Lineup Photo 4 Tanglewood Adds Jackson Browne to the 2023 Popular Artist Lineup

Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Minnesota-based singer/songwriter Tony Cuchetti is following his debut studio album, Hid It On The Sly (2020), and Live From Drum Farm Studio (2020), with Freer Street, a collection of original songs punctuated by a couple of beloved cover tunes.

Cuchetti returned to home turf at Drum Farm Studio in Menomonie, WI to record, joined by fellow Minnesotan Erik Koskinen, who produced and played both rhythm and lead guitar, as well as co-writing many of the tracks.

Through recording several projects at this studio, Cuchetti became one of the first artists signed to studio owner John Richardson’s recently formed Farm To Label Records which is releasing Freer Street on August 3rd on 12” vinyl LP, limited quantity CD, digital download, and streaming platforms.

The album’s title refers to Cuchetti’s late grandfather who lived on Freer Street in Detroit, MI where much of Tony’s family hails from. An old black and white, sepia-toned picture of him is the album’s cover. “Just the vibe of the album made me remember good things about hanging out with him and some of the stuff that he taught me,” says Cuchetti, “so I thought it was fitting.”

Tony and Erik gathered seasoned musicians, and friends Blair Krivanek (Sonny Knight and The Lakers) on lead and rhythm guitar, bassist Nick Salisbury (Ryan Bingham, The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon), drummer JT Bates  (Taylor Swift, Michael Stipe, Trampled By Turtles, Bon Iver), and Gregg Inhofer (Bob Dylan) on Hamond B3 organ.

They recorded the majority of the album with everyone in one room, live-in-the-studio to capture as raw and spontaneous a feel as possible. There were minimal overdubs or post-production touches. 

While he inherited a love of many genres from his musical parents and siblings, his discovery of Country and Folk inspired his songwriting development, including embracing that moment of truth standing in front of an audience and hoping to make an impact. As Tony explains, “Music is so powerful in its effects on people. I think people, intrinsically, feel way more than they think they do or give themselves credit for.”

Storytelling is key to Cuchetti’s way of writing, following in the footsteps of songwriters like Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, and Townes Van Zandt, who combined compelling details and narratives with music that created a visceral emotional connection with their listeners.

Many of Tony’s songs on Freer Street draw on his own experiences as a father, and family member as well as a songwriter and performer. A discussion with his own father for instance inspired Cuchetti to write “The After” which questions putting off what might bring us happiness now, later, because sometimes later may never come.

Coincidentally Tony found that the song structure complimented the lyrics theme as it consistently builds, as if “you’re rolling down a hill, slow at first, then increasingly building up speed until you almost have the sensation that you may very well become airborne!”

On the other hand, “Stubborn Bones” sees him in the role of observer. “The theme of the song”, explains Tony, “came from seeing how people were treating each other during COVID lockdown, what happened to George Floyd and how people reacted in the aftermath of his killing.”

Orchestral arrangements lend an element of hope to the proceedings. Cuchetti observes: “It almost has a trance or mantra feeling to me, musically, but with the layers between the vocals and the instruments, it becomes a really beautiful, organic piece.” The track also features Minnesota based artist Aby Wolf’s distinct and superlative tandem lead vocal.

Tony also developed covers of select songs that “fit the album’s vibe.”  “Convince My Heart” was written by a former Nashville songwriter and family friend, Tim Probst, who loomed large in Cuchetti’s early life and often encouraged him to keep at songwriting. Probst’s daughters were delighted to see Cuchetti keep their late father’s music alive and record one of his compositions for the album.

The album’s other cover, “Lay It On Me”, was written by Eddie Hinton, and survives solely as a demo that features Hinton’s heart-wrenching vocals and soulful piano playing. Cuchetti comments, “I was drawn to this song as soon as I heard it and it’s easily one of my favorite tracks on the album for sure.”

Tony Cuchetti came by his skills as a singer, writer and performer the hard way – from extensive road work from an early age. “My parents decided to start a family act in the late 60s, and started playing malls, fairs, conventions, and even Vegas in the era of the Jackson 5 and The Osmonds. We had the bus and the costumes. When I came along, I was born into it and toured for the last ten years of the group. That’s pretty much how I grew up, on the road for ten or eleven months out of the year. I remember it fondly. It was a pretty tight-knit production, and we were self-contained as a family.” Cuchetti continues to be a tireless gigging musician playing north of 200+ shows a year both solo and with his full band.  

The songs from Freer Street touch base with core values and core questions to reach out to audiences, but in the end, Tony Cuchetti builds songs in the hopes of finding those of like mind. He concludes, “What sounds good and what makes me feel good, that’s how I operate.”



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Review: RISING at Warner Classics/Erato Label Photo
Review: RISING at Warner Classics/Erato Label

A veritable cornucopia of African American talent from multiple generations. One could hardly imagine a more comprehensive collection. Not to be missed.

2
Sorrel Hays Rediscovered Comes to DiMenna Center for Classical Music Next Week Photo
Sorrel Hays Rediscovered Comes to DiMenna Center for Classical Music Next Week

On Tuesday June 6, North/South Consonance, Inc. celebrates the life and work of Sorrel Hays (1941-2020), the multifaceted American composer who resided in New York City during the second half of the 20th century.

3
George And Nora London Foundation For Singers 2023-24 Season: Lindsay Kate Brown, Blake De Photo
George And Nora London Foundation For Singers 2023-24 Season: Lindsay Kate Brown, Blake Denson, And 52nd Competition

Recitals by rising young opera stars and one of the vocal world's most prestigious competitions comprise the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers 2023-24 season of events at New York's Morgan Library and Museum. Mezzo-soprano Lindsay Kate Brown, a 2020 George London Award winner, and baritone Blake Denson, who won his George London Award in 2022, each performs a solo program, and the 52nd year of the foundation's competition for American and Canadian opera singers will confer 2024 George London Awards on five of the opera world's most promising young artists.

4
Solti Foundation U.S. Awards Largest Number Of Career Assistance Awards In Its History Photo
Solti Foundation U.S. Awards Largest Number Of Career Assistance Awards In Its History

Providing assistance to young conductors in the early stages of their careers and thereby helping to continue the art form, The Solti Foundation U.S. has selected a record 22 young conductors to receive a 2023 Career Assistance Award (CAA).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'
Katrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on PeacockKatrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on Peacock
RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in JulyRESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in July
FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in AugustFERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in August

Videos

Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS