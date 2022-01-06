The New York Philharmonic Returns to Carnegie Hall Tonight

Tonight, January 6, The New York Philharmonic returns to Carnegie Hall with Adolphus Hailstork's rousing portrait of a port city, a virtuoso concerto, and a symphony by a Finnish icon.

John Adams's jazz-influenced concerto calls on soloist Branford Marsalis's ability to tap into the saxophone's agility and sweetly lyrical voice. Sibelius expresses his love for the natural splendor of his homeland most beautifully in the finale's depiction of 16 swans in full flight. Susanna Mälkki conducts.

Programme:

Adolphus Hailstork - An American Port of Call

John Adams - Saxophone Concerto

Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2122/malkki-marsalis#event.