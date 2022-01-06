Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New York Philharmonic Returns to Carnegie Hall Tonight

The programme includes Adolphus Hailstork - An American Port of Call, John Adams - Saxophone Concerto, and Sibelius - Symphony No. 5.

Jan. 6, 2022  
Tonight, January 6, The New York Philharmonic returns to Carnegie Hall with Adolphus Hailstork's rousing portrait of a port city, a virtuoso concerto, and a symphony by a Finnish icon.

John Adams's jazz-influenced concerto calls on soloist Branford Marsalis's ability to tap into the saxophone's agility and sweetly lyrical voice. Sibelius expresses his love for the natural splendor of his homeland most beautifully in the finale's depiction of 16 swans in full flight. Susanna Mälkki conducts.

Programme:

Adolphus Hailstork - An American Port of Call

John Adams - Saxophone Concerto

Sibelius - Symphony No. 5

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/2122/malkki-marsalis#event.


