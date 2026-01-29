American Classical Orchestra Will Present All–Bach Concert At Church Of St. Vincent Ferrer

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Classical Orchestra will present an all–Johann Sebastian Bach program on Thursday, February 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer in New York City. The concert will be conducted by ACO Founder and Artistic Director Thomas Crawford and will feature solo cantatas and instrumental works performed on period instruments.

Crawford will give a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s adjacent cafeteria on Lexington Avenue. The talk will include remarks by oboist Marc Schachman, who will discuss and demonstrate his recently acquired instrument.

HEALING BACH

The program will open with Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067, a seven-movement dance suite scored for solo transverse flute and strings. The work will be performed by ACO principal flutist Sandra Miller, who is also a member of the Juilliard Historical Performance faculty.

The concert will continue with the cantata Ich habe genug, BWV 82, written for the Feast of the Purification of Mary, and sung by baritone Edward Vogel, praised for his “appealing, midweight baritone” by The New York Times. The program will conclude with Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen, BWV 51, Bach’s only church cantata scored for solo soprano and trumpet. The work will be sung by soprano Nola Richardson, described by Berkeley Daily Planet as “a vocal superstar in the making,” with trumpet obbligato performed by Baroque trumpet specialist Steven Marquardt.

Tickets are priced at $75, $55, and $35 and are available through the American Classical Orchestra box office or by phone at (212) 362-2727, ext. 4.

American Classical Orchestra’s next performance will be a chamber concert featuring Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on April 8.