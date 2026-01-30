St. Charles Singers Will Perform CHORAL CONNECTIONS Concerts

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The third annual edition of the St. Charles Singers' "Choral Connections" concerts February 20 and 21, 2026, in St. Charles will comprise two different programs featuring the critically acclaimed mixed-voice chamber choir and student choruses from six suburban high schools.

At each concert, the St. Charles Singers, led by founder and music director Jeffrey Hunt, will perform a set of songs, as will choruses from three area high schools, conducted by their own choral directors. For the finale, they'll all sing together under Hunt's direction.

"The goal is to instill, nurture, and celebrate a lifelong love of the choral arts," Hunt says. "It's also an opportunity for the public to sample the St. Charles Singers' artistry and the high caliber of musicianship that local high school choral directors and their student ensembles have achieved."

The hour-long "Choral Connections" programs will be presented at 7:30 p.m. February 20 and 7:30 p.m. February 21 at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Avenue, St. Charles.

The February 20 concert includes the St. Charles Singers and choruses from Dundee-Crown High School, Carpentersville, directed by Jacob Stouffer; Glenbard South High School, Glen Ellyn, directed by Elizabeth Hutchinson; and Waubonsie Valley High School, Aurora, directed by Chelsea King.

King is a member of the St. Charles Singers' alto section.

The February 21 roster includes the St. Charles Singers and choruses from Glenbard West High School, Glen Ellyn, directed by Andy Jeffrey; St. Charles East High School, St. Charles, directed by Ashley Zima; and Sycamore High School, Sycamore, directed by Drayton Eggleson.

Eggleson sings bass with the St. Charles Singers, Jeffrey is a tenor.

"The benefit of this particular event," Jeffrey says, "really lies in students observing others engaging in the same artistic endeavor, being able to interact with students and professionals from other places, and collaborating with them at a really high level."

Noting that many of the choral directors are, like himself, St. Charles Singers members, Jeffrey says, "It's great for students to see that their directors are still pursuing their passions even later in life and that those passions can lead to participation in wonderful communities beyond their immediate area."

At both concerts, the St. Charles Singers will offer Jake Runestad's exhilarating, outdoorsy "Come to the Woods" and John Rutter's "Thou Mine Eyes," an a cappella anthem inspired by Celtic folksong.

The works to be sung by each high school chorus will be announced at the concerts.

The finale of both concerts will feature the combined choirs singing Shawn Kirchner's uplifting, neo-Romantic "Sweet Rivers" and J. David Moore's arrangement of the traditional Appalachian folk tune "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."