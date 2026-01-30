James Gaffigan Extends Contract As General Music Director Of Komische Oper Berlin Through Summer 2030

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Komische Oper Berlin has extended the contract of its General Music Director James Gaffigan for an additional three years, continuing through Summer 2030.

Appointed as General Music Director in the 2023/2024 season, Gaffigan has most recently conducted new productions of Salome, Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, and the joint Mahler 8 project "Tausend in Tempelhof" with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester and the Rundfunkchor Berlin in the Hangar. Particularly keen to appeal to young audiences, he will also take on the musical direction of special formats such as children's concerts at the Komische Oper Berlin.

Recognized worldwide for his natural ease and extraordinary collaborative spirit, the American conductor has attracted international attention for his prowess as a conductor of both symphony orchestras and opera. Recently named the next Music Director of Houston Grand Opera, Gaffigan will assume the new role in the 2027/28 season after serving as Music Director Designate in the 2026/27 season. He also serves as Music Director of the Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra.

Gaffigan says, "My decision to extend my contract with the Komische Oper Berlin for three more years is grounded in my conviction that it is among the most vital opera companies in the world today. Its combination of progressive productions, courageous programming, and a genuinely welcoming environment remains a profound source of inspiration for me. I am incredibly proud of the orchestra's development; there is a palpable 'buzz' surrounding our work right now. Whether we are performing in the Schillertheater, Neukölln, or the Hangar, we offer audiences experiences that are distinctive, immediate, and deeply moving.

"In these uncertain times, the culture we create together provides an essential space for reflection and connection. As I begin a new chapter with Houston Grand Opera, it remains a priority to sustain my close relationship with the Komische Oper Berlin. Though the two houses are very different, they are united by shared artistic values and an uncompromising commitment to excellence."

A rarity among American conductors for his rise to prominence in the esteemed houses and concert halls of Europe, Gaffigan is in demand at opera companies and symphony orchestras across the world. A champion of new music, Gaffigan has led more than 30 premieres by composers including Thomas Adès, Kaija Saariaho, Anders Hillborg, Andrew Norman, Sarah Kirkland Snider, and Wynton Marsalis.

In the most recent of his nearly 20 recordings, he conducted the Luzerner Sinfonieorchester in Americans, an album of works by Bernstein, Barber, Crawford, and Ives. His discography also includes recordings with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Choir, and Frankfurt Radio Symphony.

In August 2025, Gaffigan marked his fourth and final season as Music Director of the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía in Valencia. He is the former Chief Conductor of the Luzerner Sinfonieorchester, a position he held for 10 years, where he significantly elevated the orchestra's international profile with highly successful recordings and tours abroad. He also served as Principal Guest Conductor of both the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra and the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Opera.

Gaffigan's early training in New York City's public schools, including LaGuardia High School of Music and Art, inspired his belief in music education and access to the arts. A dedicated and astute mentor to the next generation of artists, he believes that broadening access to music education is essential to ensuring that America's concert halls reflect the diversity of their communities. He regularly works with young musicians at The Juilliard School, Aspen Music Festival and School, Music Academy of the West, and the Verbier Festival.

James Gaffigan is married to Marta Wasilewicz-Gaffigan, and they currently reside in Berlin. Gaffigan has three children.

Photo credit: Jan Windszus