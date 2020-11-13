Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Gateways Music Festival to Present Finale Concert Tonight

Article Pixel

The concert will feature the Traveling Through Time string quartet with Edward W. Hardy, violin (composer of The Woodsman); Candace Rembert, and more.

Nov. 13, 2020  

The Gateways Music Festival to Present Finale Concert Tonight

Tonight, the 2020 Gateways Music Festival Finale Livestream Concert will feature the Traveling Through Time string quartet with Edward W. Hardy, violin (composer of The Woodsman); Candace Rembert, violin; Drew Alexander Forde, viola (social media influencer, ThatViolaKid); Thapelo Masita, cello; and the Gateways Brass Collective with Courtney Jones, trumpet; Herb Smith, trumpet; Eric Davis, French horn; Isrea Butler, trombone; Richard White, tuba.

This concert includes a special premiere between Gateways' musicians and students of ROCmusic, Rochester's El Sistema-inspired community-based music education program.

The program includes works by Duke Ellington, Jessie Montgomery, Astor Piazzolla, Herb Smith, Edward W. Hardy, William Grant Still, George Walker, and more.

There will be a pre-concert conversation with the President, Artistic Director and host of The Gateways Musice Festival Lee Koonce; Isrea Butler, trombone; Armand Hall, Executive and Artistic Director, ROCmusic; Edward W. Hardy, composer/ violinist.

For the complete program: https://gatewaysmusicfestival.org/gmf2020-finale-concert/

Ticket price: $5-$20; festival passes $20-$50. For live stream tickets: gatewaysmusicfestival.org


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Lillias White Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Sierra Boggess' Birdland Concert!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Aisha de Haas' Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Aisha de Haas' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!