The Gateways Music Festival to Present Finale Concert Tonight

The concert will feature the Traveling Through Time string quartet with Edward W. Hardy, violin (composer of The Woodsman); Candace Rembert, and more.

Tonight, the 2020 Gateways Music Festival Finale Livestream Concert will feature the Traveling Through Time string quartet with Edward W. Hardy, violin (composer of The Woodsman); Candace Rembert, violin; Drew Alexander Forde, viola (social media influencer, ThatViolaKid); Thapelo Masita, cello; and the Gateways Brass Collective with Courtney Jones, trumpet; Herb Smith, trumpet; Eric Davis, French horn; Isrea Butler, trombone; Richard White, tuba.

This concert includes a special premiere between Gateways' musicians and students of ROCmusic, Rochester's El Sistema-inspired community-based music education program.

The program includes works by Duke Ellington, Jessie Montgomery, Astor Piazzolla, Herb Smith, Edward W. Hardy, William Grant Still, George Walker, and more.

There will be a pre-concert conversation with the President, Artistic Director and host of The Gateways Musice Festival Lee Koonce; Isrea Butler, trombone; Armand Hall, Executive and Artistic Director, ROCmusic; Edward W. Hardy, composer/ violinist.

For the complete program: https://gatewaysmusicfestival.org/gmf2020-finale-concert/

Ticket price: $5-$20; festival passes $20-$50. For live stream tickets: gatewaysmusicfestival.org

