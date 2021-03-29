The Australian String Quartet To Perform Live On A National Tour In May And June

February 2020 was the last time the Australian String Quartet toured the country. As an organisation built for full-time touring, the COVID pandemic forced the company to redefine how it goes about celebrating string quartet music. To great acclaim, the group achieved this through commissioning, recording and streaming projects.

With domestic travel becoming more possible, the ASQ is thrilled to announce that in May and June it will be once more be travelling around the country, this time with a guest artist and two monumental programs.

The ASQ's program in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Canberra includes masterworks by Felix Mendelssohn, Béla Bartók and Pavel Fischer.

Recorder virtuoso Genevieve Lacey joins the Quartet for concerts in Melbourne and Perth to perform a program that includes works by Australian composers Elena Kats-Chernin and a world-premiere by Lachlan Skipworth.

"I'm very excited to be playing not one but two glorious Australian works with the wonderful musicians of the ASQ. Elena Kats-Chernin's Re-Inventions are deservedly loved by audiences - they're infectiously joyous - and we can't wait to premiere Lachlan Skipworth's hauntingly expressive quintet. Being able to perform this gorgeous program in both Perth, Lachlan's hometown, and Melbourne, my hometown, only makes it even more special." Guest artist Genevieve Lacey.

These exciting 70 minute programs will also provide the chance for fans to farewell long-time ASQ Viola Stephen King, who steps into the new role of ASQ Director of Learning and Engagement, in the second half of this year. A touring musician for over 20 years, King joined the ASQ in 2012 after careers with ensembles including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the Washington-based Coolidge String Quartet (USA) and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra (USA).

"I'm really looking forward to performing these exciting programs with the Quartet around the country. It is the perfect balance of old and new music on my farewell." ASQ Viola, Stephen King.

Audiences will also welcome the ASQ's newest member, cellist Michael Dahlenburg, in his debut tour with the Quartet. Dahlenburg studied cello at the Australian National Academy of Music in Melbourne, before forming the award-winning Hamer Quartet, and becoming the principal cello of the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra. He joined the ASQ in November 2020. Learn more about new ASQ cellist Michael Dahlenburg, in this video.

ASQ in Concert: Bartók Mendelssohn Fischer

Béla Bartók, String Quartet no 3

Felix Mendelssohn, String Quartet no 1 in E flat major op 12

Pavel Fischer, String Quartet no 3 Mad Piper

Adelaide - Monday 24 May, Adelaide Town HallBrisbane - Friday 18 June, State Library of Queensland (Edge Auditorium)Canberra - Thursday 3 June, National Gallery of Australia (James O Fairfax Theatre)Sydney - Monday 7 June, Sydney Opera House (Utzon Room)

ASQ in Concert with Genevieve LaceyElena Kats-Chernin, Re-Inventions (excerpts) Felix Mendelssohn , String Quartet no 1 in E flat major op 12Lachlan Skipworth, Quintet for Bass Recorder and Strings (World Premiere)Pavel Fischer, String Quartet no 3 Mad Piper

Perth - Tuesday 4 May, Heath Ledger TheatreMelbourne - Tuesday 1 June, Melbourne Recital Centre (Elisabeth Murdoch Hall)