Pianist Yekwon Sunwoo to Perform at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall

On May 2 at 7:30 pm, the pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. The program includes Rachmaninoff's "Moments Musicaux," a Chopin Barcarolle, Robert Schumann's Fantasy in C Major, and Clara Schumann's "Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann."

Yekwon Sunwoo is the first Korean gold medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, which he won in 2017. Since then, he has gone on to perform with major symphony orchestras in Europe, Asia and the United States, and performed in recital at Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, and the Elphilharmonie, among others. He is an avid chamber musician, collaborating with Gary Hoffman, Anne-Marie McDermott and the Jerusalem and Brentano Quartets. His discography includes recordings on Decca Universal Music Korea and Decca Gold.

The concert on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:30 pm is presented by the Korea Mecenat Association and Korea Music Foundation, at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall (154 West 57th Street in New York City). Tickets start at $70 ($60 + $10 fee) and are available at CarnegieHall.org, CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh.

