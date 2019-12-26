Photo Flash: Legacy Foundation Of PB County Awards $26,200 In Scholarships To 19 Young Musicians

The Legacy Foundation of Palm Beach County, an extension of the outreach programs of The Palm Beach Pops, today announced the winners of this year's Legacy Scholarships to help them continue music education.

"A total of $26,200 was awarded to 19 promising young musicians, ranging in age from 8 to 17, who auditioned recently in front of a distinguished review committee of business and cultural leaders at the Lake Worth Playhouse," says Jon Lappin, founder, president and executive director of the Legacy Foundation. "The awarded scholarship funds will be used to pay for instruments, lessons, music school tuition or other performing needs."

The 2019 Legacy Foundation scholarship recipients are:

+ Asyncritus Alfons (9) The pianist is a student at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School in West Palm Beach.

+ Theobestus Alfons (8) A piano playing student at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School in West Palm Beach.

+ Adrian Carchi (17) A violinist who attends the Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

+ Julitza Geiger (14) A viola player who attends BAK Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

+ Taylor Hamilton (9) A pianist who is homeschooled.

+ Jacob Hargesheimer (17) A student at Seminole Community Ridge High School in Loxahatchee who plays the flute and piccolo.

+ Brendan Hoens (17) A clarinet player who attends Jupiter Community High School.

+ Luella Lunden (14) A pianist and student at The Kings Academy in West Palm Beach.

+ Makaylah McCray (17) A saxophone player at Wellington High School.

+ Aidan McManus (12) A student at The Conservatory School of North Palm Beach who plays the viola.

+ Julie McManus (14) A violinist who attends The Conservatory School of North Palm Beach.

+ Fritz Nesbitt (10) A piano player at Northboro Elementary School in West Palm Beach.

+ Joshua Porter (15) A pianist who is homeschooled.

+ Noah Porter (14) A homeschooled piano student.

+ Danny Prieto (8) A violinist who attends West Palm Beach Junior Academy.

+ Nicholas Signo (14) A student at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach who plays the violin.

+ Briana Ulysse (13) A violinist who attends BAK Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

+ Olivia Varnum (9) A violin player at the Palm Beach Public Elementary School.

+ Sarah Zarazua (10) A violinist who attends the U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

"I am very proud that over our first three years, we have awarded more than 100 scholarships for music lessons, orchestra dues, camps, musical instruments, and more, with a total value of over $200,000," Lappin adds. "Previous scholarship recipients have used their funding money to continue to grow their musical abilities and excel on their chosen instrument through graduation."

Photo Credit: Jeanine Lappin



Legacy Foundationâa??a??s Jon Lappin surrounded by this yearâa??a??s auditioning music students

Bryan Wolhust, Legacy Foundation board member, with Asyncritus and Theobestus Alfons

Bruce Franson (board member), Adrian Carchi, Tony Comorat (committee review member/Cresset Wealth)

Makaylah McCray, Jon Lappin, Sara Zarazua, Justis Cousins (committee review member/Northwestern Mutual)





