Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Organist Gail Archer Hosts Concert For Peace At St. Patrick's Cathedral Next Month

The concert is on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Organist Gail Archer Hosts Concert For Peace At St. Patrick's Cathedral Next Month

Hailed as one of this era's most adventurous interpreters of the classical organ repertoire, leading female organist Gail Archer hosts "Concert for Peace", a special one-night only free concert at the iconic St. Patrick's Cathedral. Known for enthralling listeners with her musicality, sensitivity, and visceral quality, Archer introduces audiences to rarely performed works by 19th-21st century Russian and Ukrainian composers. This concert marks Archer's latest offering in her decade-long commitment to sharing Eastern European organ literature.

Under the circumstances of the military conflict in Ukraine, this "Concert for Peace" presents an opportunity for audiences to appreciate the monumental contributions to classical music, and more specifically organ music, that have emerged over the centuries from both Ukraine and Russia. "In my own view, the organ music contributions from both countries/nationalities have been enormous, and human culture and civilization would be far poorer without them," says Archer. "I hope this will be kept in mind particularly in this period of conflict and crisis."

Dedicated to drawing attention to Eastern European composers through ongoing research, performances, and recordings, Archer has performed each year in Eastern Europe since 2011 resulting in her election as a faculty member at Columbia University's Harriman Institute. From Russian halls in Tomsk, Perm, and Kislovodsk, to Ukrainian churches in Kyiv and Odessa, "the audiences at every concert were full to overflowing and the devotion and respect for classical music in both Russia and Ukraine is utterly remarkable."

As told recently to The American Organist Magazine: "My experiences in Ukraine as a concert organist confirm that the Ukrainians are a proud and cultivated people who will courageously defend their country. The intellectual rigor and audacious creativity of the Ukrainian people are the very foundation of the strength and courage that the world is witnessing every day. They take great pride in their music, their architecture, and their culture. It should come as no surprise then that the Ukrainian people are fighting so hard right now and are willing to stand their ground against one of the largest military forces in the world, to protect the place they know and love."

Archer's 10 recordings span the 17th-21st centuries, a festive discography that highlights her musical mastery on grand Romantic instruments as well as Baroque tracker organs. Her trilogy of recordings (all released on Meyer Media) of contemporary organ literature from Eastern Europe was born in 2017 with the release of A Russian Journey: Music of the Russian Five that included music from the 19th-21st centuries by Russian composers Glasunow, Cui, Ljapunow, Slonimski, Shaversashvili and Mussorgsky. Archer's Chernivtsi-Contemporary Ukrainian Organ Music (2020) was hailed by Classical Modern Music Blog as "a volume any organ music modernist-appreciator will gravitate towards. Gail Archer casts a steady artistic light on the music in winning fashion." Completing the trilogy is her most recent album Cantius (2022) of works by six Polish composers.




Sarasota Concert Association Announces FREE MUSIC MATINEES Photo
Sarasota Concert Association Announces FREE MUSIC MATINEES
The Sarasota Concert Association announces its 2023 Music Matinees concert series. These four free noon-time concerts showcase exceptional regional musicians performing a variety of musical styles, including classical and folk music.
Sarasota Concert Association Presents The National Philharmonic Of Ukraine And Emerso Photo
Sarasota Concert Association Presents The National Philharmonic Of Ukraine And Emerson String Quartet In January
The Sarasota Concert Association presents the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Wednesday, January 18 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, and the Emerson String Quartet on Monday, January 30 at the Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.
Sarasota Concert Association Presents The National Philharmonic Of Ukraine And The&nb Photo
Sarasota Concert Association Presents The National Philharmonic Of Ukraine And The Emerson String Quartet In January Concerts
The Sarasota Concert Association presents the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Wednesday, January 18 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, and the Emerson String Quartet on Monday, January 30 at the Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.
Global Music Competition Open For Registration Photo
Global Music Competition Open For Registration
Classicalia, the world's most unique, globally televised classical music competition, announces the registration for its first extended season that will conclude with an elegant Gala Concert in Vienna's historic Konzerthaus.

More Hot Stories For You


Award-Winning Artists Celebrate the Continued Success of Education Through Music-Los Angeles at November GalaAward-Winning Artists Celebrate the Continued Success of Education Through Music-Los Angeles at November Gala
December 1, 2022

Education Through Music-Los Angeles (ETM-LA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, hosted their 17th Year Celebration Benefit Gala last night, the evening of Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at the Skirball Cultural Center.
Video: Watch a Clip of Kelli O'Hara in THE HOURS at The Metropolitan OperaVideo: Watch a Clip of Kelli O'Hara in THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera
December 1, 2022

Watch a clip of Kelli O'Hara performing 'Heaven? Somebody else’s heaven?' in The Metropolitan Opera's world-premiere staging of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts's The Hours.
Kick Off The Holiday Season With A Livestream Celebration Tomorrow At Lincoln CenterKick Off The Holiday Season With A Livestream Celebration Tomorrow At Lincoln Center
November 30, 2022

On Thursday, December 1, at 12:00pm ET, the Christmas World of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens comes to life in a dazzling celebration with stunning light installations, followed by a festive choral performance and singalong.
After 44 Years, Keyboard Conversations Still Helping Arizonans To Love Classical MusicAfter 44 Years, Keyboard Conversations Still Helping Arizonans To Love Classical Music
November 30, 2022

Watching Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations is like going to a lecture from your favorite professor, except this classical music historian also provides captivating entertainment.
Celebrate New Year's Eve With The Santa Barbara SymphonyCelebrate New Year's Eve With The Santa Barbara Symphony
November 30, 2022

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its beloved New Year's Eve concert tradition. Downtown will be dazzling with the music of Broadway and other celebratory symphonic favorites, on Saturday, December 31 from 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm at the Granada Theatre.
share