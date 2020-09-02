Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra Seeks Financial Support From the Community

Like many arts organizations, the orchestra was forced to cancel its 2020 season.

The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra is looking for financial support from its fans to weather the health crisis, Greeley Tribune reports.

Like many arts organizations, the orchestra was forced to cancel its 2020 season, affecting its revenue through the los of tickets sales, concert sponsorships and advertisements. The company is anticipating a significant budget shortfall if the community does not help with donations.

"The operational and economic hardship our orchestra and its professional musicians are facing is real, challenging and presently unrelenting," Glenda Haines, vice president and fundraising chair for the orchestra, said in a press release. "We are developing a plan to get through this cycle of being unable to perform large concerts, and with your help we will continue this exceptional organization for another 100 plus years."

To help with funds, the orchestra is holding performances with smaller ensembles performing in smaller venues, funded by sponsorship opportunities. Businesses wanting to sponsor a performance can contact Nick Kenny at (970) 356-6406.

"We are excited that we will be able to give our musicians much-needed work, while giving our communities the opportunity to experience the GPO in a new way and begin the healing process that we desperately need after six months of this pandemic," Haines said.

For more information about the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra, or to make a donation, go to www.greeleyphil.org.

Read more on Greeley Tribune.

