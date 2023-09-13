Bridgehampton Chamber Music Hosts Third Year of BCM Autumn

Upcoming concerts are set for October 21, November 11, and December 9.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike Photo 1 Musicians of The New York City Ballet Orchestra Vote to Authorize Strike
Review: PROM 60: BERLIN RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, Royal Albert Hall Photo 2 Review: PROM 60: BERLIN RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, Royal Albert Hall
Conductor John Eliot Gardner Withdraws From Performances After Striking Singer Photo 3 Conductor John Eliot Gardner Withdraws From Performances After Striking Singer
Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances Photo 4 Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances

Bridgehampton Chamber Music Hosts Third Year of BCM Autumn

Bridgehampton Chamber Music presents the third year of BCM Autumn, its fall mini-series, with Saturday evening programs October 21, November 11, and December 9, a holiday program. The three concerts take place in the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, the home of Long Island’s longest-running classical music festival.

“Our 40th season fulfilled our every hope,” said BCM Founder and Artistic Director Marya Martin. “We had full houses, happy audiences, and fantastic performances, including Bridgehampton debuts by some phenomenal young artists – the singer and pianist Joseph Parrish simply brought the house down at our Wm. Brian Little concert. Now we continue the celebration with our third Autumn series, bringing a wide range of repertoire, much of which we’ve never presented before.”

On October 21, the all-star trio of pianist Orion Weiss, violinist Stella Chen, and cellist Carter Brey performs “Heroic Beethoven,” a program featuring the Symphony No. 2 arranged for piano trio by Beethoven himself, and the famed “Archduke” Piano Trio. The “Fall Fantasy” program on November 11 was curated by frequent BCM oboist James Austin Smith, and presents works by William Grant Still, Benjamin Britten, Johannes Brahms, Iva Bittova and Gabriel Fauré; Smith is joined by violinist Jennifer Frautschi, violist Ayane Kozasa (BCM debut), cellist Nina Lee, and pianist Amy Yang (BCM debut). And for the December 9 holiday program, “Festive Baroque,” Marya Martin will be joined in a program of joyous music by Vivaldi, Telemann, and more, by harpsichordist Kenneth Weiss, oboist Liam Boisset (BCM debut), violinists Benjamin Baker and William Hagen, violist Natalie Loughran (BCM debut), and cellist Nicholas Canellakis. (See more program details below.)

Bridgehampton Chamber Music

“This longtime East End festival, directed by the flutist Marya Martin, has flourished by offering concerts both effervescent and distinguished,” said The New Yorker. In the 39 years since its founding, Bridgehampton Chamber Music has become known for presenting a broad range of music performed by some of the best musicians in the world in one of the most beautiful seaside settings on the East Coast.  With autumn and spring mini-series joining the summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music offers a full season of programming.

BCM Festival: Usually comprising more than a dozen events over four weeks, the summer festival has developed a loyal core audience among local residents and summer visitors since it began with four artists in two concerts in the intimate setting of the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The festival is still based in the graceful 1842 church – which boasts glowing acoustics – and has gradually expanded to include other special event venues, including the Channing Sculpture Garden and Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton and the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

BCM Spring: Convinced that there were music lovers looking for more opportunities to hear excellent chamber music year-round, BCM introduced its Spring series in 2015, and in 2017 expanded it from two concerts to three.

BCM Autumn: The Autumn concert series was launched in the fall of 2021 with two concerts, which in 2022 expand to three.

BCM Records: In 2012, BCM launched its own record label, BCMF Records.  Signifying the festival’s commitment to American composers, the label’s first recording was BCMF Premieres, a disc of contemporary American music. The label’s current discography of 12 releases includes music by Bruce Adolphe, Robert Beaser, Leon Kirchner, Howard Shore, Paul Moravec, Kevin Puts, and Elizabeth Brown, as well as Haydn, Beethoven, Brahms, and more.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music has a wide variety of performance videos and online programs from past seasons posted on its website and YouTube channel.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Musicus Fest Unveils 11th-Season Festival Featuring 10 Concerts Photo
Musicus Fest Unveils 11th-Season Festival Featuring 10 Concerts

Musicus Society will present Musicus Fest 2023, which will feature 10 concerts over four weekends - from Nov. 11 to Dec. 3 - in Hong Kong.

2
Gemma New Unveils 23/24 Season, Featuring Debuts With Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London P Photo
Gemma New Unveils 23/24 Season, Featuring Debuts With Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra & More

​​​​​​​Conductor Gemma New embarks on a global 2023/2024 season highlighted by multiple major debuts - plus her final season as Music Director of Canada's Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra.

3
Tafelmusik To Premieres Works By Two Baroque Women Composers This October Photo
Tafelmusik To Premieres Works By Two Baroque Women Composers This October

Violinist Emmanuel Resche-Caserta, the French-Italian concertmaster of Les Arts Florissants, makes his Tafelmusik debut as guest director and soloist with Vive la différence.

4
Renowned Australian Haydn Ensemble To Tour The US in October Photo
Renowned Australian Haydn Ensemble To Tour The US in October

Don't miss the highly anticipated US debut of the Australian Haydn Ensemble! Catch their program of Haydn, Mozart, and J.C. Bach as they explore 18th-century reflections on the times of day. With seven concerts across the East and West Coasts from October 12 to 21, 2023, this is a tour you won't want to miss. Find out the tour dates and locations here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexandre Kantorow
Carnegie Hall (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Family Day: 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Carnegie Hall (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with John Williams and Yo-Yo Ma
Carnegie Hall (2/22-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brad Mehldau
Carnegie Hall (1/31-1/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchestre de Paris
Carnegie Hall (3/16-3/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The New York Pops
Carnegie Hall (2/09-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Behzod Abduraimov
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Philadelphia Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kronos Quartet: Five Decades
Carnegie Hall (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apollon Musagète Quartet
Carnegie Hall (2/07-2/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  