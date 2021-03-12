2021 ABO Award Announced

As the Association of British Orchestra Conference has come to a close today (12 March), the industry body has announced the recipient of its annual ABO Award and the winners of the 2021 ABO/Classical Music Awards, celebrating the achievements of colleagues across the sector during what has been an incredibly challenging year. The online awards event, presented with ABO Online Media Partner Classical Music and ABO Principal Media Partner Classic FM, was hosted by ABO Chair and BBC Philharmonic Director Simon Webb and Classic FM presenter Margherita Taylor.

The ABO dedicated its prestigious ABO Award to all the musicians who help to make the UK's orchestral sector the global success that it is and whose livelihoods are currently at stake as a result of the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simon Webb, ABO Chair who presented the ABO Award, commented: The ABO Award is presented annually to the individual or institution considered by the membership to have made the most important contribution to the orchestral life of the UK. But in this exceptional year the ABO board decided that it was not one individual that needed celebrating, but a collective. While it has been a tough year for those of us who manage orchestras, it has been even tougher for those who make the music. Forced to down tools, go on furlough, rely on the Self Employed Income Support Scheme, or cope with no income at all, they have had to show reserves of resilience and ingenuity to survive. They have had to accept cancellations with good grace, and show flexibility when we have spotted a last minute opportunity to put concerts on. And what has been impressive is that so many have kept the music alive, from playing on their doorsteps to creating online resources for children. So it is with pride that we have decided to present the 2021 ABO Award to 'the musicians'.

Winners of the annual ABO/Classical Music Awards, now in their tenth year, were also announced, offering an opportunity for the industry to come together to recognise the heroic efforts made by colleagues in the fields of artist, concert hall and orchestra management, working tirelessly behind the scenes, and going above and beyond to bring music to audiences and into communities whilst the industry continues to navigate the unprecedented and critical impact of the pandemic. After receiving more nominations than ever before, the four recipients were announced by Classic FM presenter Margherita Taylor during the online event.

Winner of the Classical Music Artist Manager of the Year category is President of HarrisonParrott France and CEO of Polyarts, Moema Parrott, who was praised for the innovation and creativity she has shown in spearheading a range of digital initiatives and 360 management approach as part of Polyarts and HarrisonParrott as well as supporting Lorna Aizlewood in the founding of Virtual Circle, a major new digital platform aimed at embracing live-streamed concerts, workshop and master-classes, interviews, digital festivals and more.

Classical Music Concert Hall Manager of the Year went to Artistic and Executive Director of Wigmore Hall, John Gilhooly OBE, for his extraordinary achievement in curating Wigmore Hall's high-quality series of free online performances - the first to take place in any UK hall following the start of the first lockdown - which were broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and which continue to bring the joy of live music to audiences throughout the world.

The recipient of the Orchestra Manager of the Year award was Chief Executive of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, Crispin Woodhead, for the leadership he has shown in the creation of the OAE's new digital platform, the OAE Player, and the launch of the OAE's initiative with Acland Burghley School in the London Borough of Camden which has seen the orchestra become the first in Britain to take up a full, active residence in a secondary school.

So vast and impressive were the nominations that, for the first time, the decision was made by the panel to present an additional Commendation which went to Greg Felton, Digital Creative at the London Philharmonic Orchestra, for his work expanding the London Philharmonic Orchestra's online presence over the past year including single-handedly managing the filming and streaming of the LPO's series of online concerts.

In addition, ABO Special Awards were presented to two recently retired orchestra Chief Executives who have also both served as ABO Chair throughout their careers. In recognition of the leadership they brought to the orchestras they served as well as in honour of their commitment to the wider orchestral sector, the awards were presented to former Chief Executive of The Hallé, John Summers, and former Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Timothy Walker CBE AM.

Over the past three days the 2021 ABO Conference has brought delegates from all areas of the classical music industry together to take an in-depth look at the challenges the orchestral sector has faced in this most unprecedented of years. Centred on the theme of 'Aftershock', sessions and keynote speeches have analysed the seismic issues that have sent shockwaves through the sector - from the devastating impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the threatening repercussions of Brexit, to the urgency of the climate change crisis and the reignited call to confront classical music's inequities and action meaningful change in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. For further details on the conference and the work that the ABO does, visit www.abo.org.uk.

ABO CONFERENCE AWARDS - WINNERS

ABO AWARD:

The Musicians

ABO/CLASSICAL MUSIC AWARDS:

Classical Music Artist Manager of the Year

Moema Parrott, President, HarrisonParrott France and CEO, Polyarts

Classical Music Concert Hall Manager of the Year

John Gilhooly OBE, Artistic and Executive Director, Wigmore Hall

Orchestra Manager of the Year

Crispin Woodhead, Chief Executive, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Commendation

Greg Felton, Digital Creative, London Philharmonic Orchestra

ABO SPECIAL AWARD:

Former Chief Executive, The Hallé, John Summers

Former Chief Executive & Artistic Director, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Timothy Walker CBE AM