Tracey C. Ayres Releases New Children's Book PEPPERONI PIZZA PINCHING CHIMPS

Author Tracey C. Ayres has announced the release of her children's book, Pepperoni Pizza Pinching Chimps.

A Mystery unfolds when pizza delivery boys along with their pizzas keep disappearing, mostly pepperoni pizzas.

Keah is puzzled by strange noises that happen around the apartment building where she lives.

With the help of her friends, Keah is determined to find out why these things are happening before her family get back from the cruise.

Tracey C Ayres writes action-packed mysteries which are fun and exciting for young readers. Most of her books have heroines rather than hero's, for no particular reason, and her characters are intrepid, quick-witted and smart, and sometimes they are even fearless. Because Tracey believes when we lose ourselves in a story, our imagination should hold no barriers.

Best known for her book Gularian Islands (the one with the blinking dragon eye on Youtube) which received an incredible five stars LitPik review.

Tracey was born in England where she grew up with two older sisters and three younger brothers. Studied childcare, social work and psychology and wrote for a local newspaper but now loves her current job the best and that is writing stories for young children.

Living in Australia with her husband, daughters, grandchildren and a menagerie of pets she loves to find a shady tree and lose herself in her adventures while writing.



Website: https://www.traceyayres.com





