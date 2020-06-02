P.G. Shriver Releases New Teen Superhero Novel 'Paradise Rising'

Best-selling author P.G. Shriver has announced the release of her new teen superhero novel, Paradise Rising. Released on June 1, 2020 by Gean Penny Books, the book is receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. This is book one in The Gifted Ones series.

San Antonio, Texas. Thirteen-year-old Cheater isn't sure how she ended up wanted for murder. Burdened with a power she doesn't understand, that's triggered by a creeping darkness she can't remember, she's both saved and taken lives. But when she makes a vigilante move to stop a mugging, she encounters a boy who might be the key to cracking the mystery of her strange gift.

Fifteen-year-old Jaz has survived too many tragedies to stay on the right side of the law. So when his small gang's robbery gets interrupted by a teenaged fugitive, he's perplexed by her act of heroism. And when he discovers they're both connected to the same mysterious fairytale, he feels drawn to her quest for answers.

But with danger lurking around every corner and the police hot on their trail, they may not even make it past the city limits...

Can Cheater and Jaz discover why Fate linked them together before they land behind bars?

The Gifted Ones Paradise Rising is the captivating first book in The Gifted Ones pre-superhero fantasy series. If you like smart heroines, gritty settings, and stories of hope, then you'll love PG Shriver's emotional tale.

