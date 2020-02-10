Leslie Hachtel Promotes Her Historical Romance - Bound To Morocco

Author Leslie Hachtel has announced the promotion of her historical romance novel, Bound to Morocco.

Drugged and kidnapped, Shera finds herself on a ship to Morocco to serve the Sultan. Abandoned and alone, Shera must find a way to escape and confront the people who betrayed her. She gets help from an unlikely source: the man who kidnapped her. When their partnership turns to love, the two must face constant danger to endure. But will they ever be free?

Bound to Morocco is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Bound to Morocco

Morocco Series, Book One

By Leslie Hachtel

Published: June 2018

ISBN: 978-1720802112

ASIN: B07DQTPDRT

Pages: 252

Genre: Historical Romance

About the Author:

Leslie Hachtel was born in Ohio, raised in New York and has been a gypsy most of her adult life. Her various jobs, including licensed veterinary technician, caterer, horseback riding instructor for the disabled and advertising media buyer have given her a wealth of experiences. However, it has been writing that has consistently been her passion.

She is a bestselling author who has written thirteen romance novels, including ten historicals and three romantic suspense. She also sold an episode of a TV show, and had a screenplay optioned. Leslie lives in Florida with a fabulously supportive engineer husband and her new writing buddy, Annie, a terrier.

Contact:

Website http://www.lesliehachtel.com





