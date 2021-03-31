Elyssa Nager Releases ELI AND MORT'S EPIC ADVENTURES COLORADO SUMMER ROAD TRIP

"Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures Colorado Summer Road Trip" by Elyssa Nager provides a captivating outlet for families interested in a Colorado road trip. The book, published by Resort Books Ltd, is ideal for children aged 3 to 12, brings to life favorite places to visit across the Mile High State.

It can be used as a practical travel itinerary or simply as a fun learning vessel for better understanding the state's diverse geography. Each page features authentic illustrations by Colorado kids, offering their own unique interpretations of the notable places the characters visit.

The narrative follows the travels of Eli, an adventurous boy, and his pal Mort the Moose. While on their Colorado road trip adventure, the pair mountain bike the 401 dirt trail in Crested Butte, snowboard down sand dunes, imagine sea creatures swimming in waterfalls in Estes Park, feed alligators, roast marshmallows, sleep under the stars, and experience all of the joy and wonder of Colorado in the summer.

The book is the ninth in the series of travel adventure books for kids by husband-and-wife duo and western Colorado residents Elyssa Nager (Author) and Ken Nager (Creative Director).

"We wanted to share all of the adventures our own children experience living in an outdoor recreation mecca like Colorado," said author Elyssa Nager. "Kids love the books because the backgrounds are illustrated by kids, for kids. Like all of the other travel and adventure books in the 'Eli and Mort Epic Adventure Series,' children can follow Eli and Mort on their complete epic adventure, visit just some of their favorite places, or simply use their imaginations. The books are a great resource for parents planning a trip while getting their kids involved in the process."

The book is already gaining favorable press among trusted Colorado news sources. "Adorable!" says Colorado Public Radio, "This newest one goes all over the State...a really, really great option for kids (gifts)."

The books have been featured on Colorado Public Radio (at minute 36:09), Channel 9 News, Denver, Channel 4, Vail, Mountain Town Magazine and a number of local and national news media and publications.

About Colorado Tourism

Colorado was the most visited state in the country in 2019 and many visitors explore all the state has to offer by taking road trips.

About Eli and Mort's Epic Adventure Series

Eli is a five-year-old boy, and Mort the Moose is Eli's best friend. They are inseparable and together they ski, mountain bike, catch big air, visit national parks and experience all the excitement and wonder the world has to offer. Resort Books works with local children in adventure areas to illustrate the background images for all of our books.

Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures are the number one selling kids books in their respective markets. The books include: "Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures Colorado Summer Road Trip," "Eli and Mort Learn to Snowboard 1, 2, 3, We Did It!," "Wiggle Giggle with Mort the Moose," "Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures in Vail," "Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures Aspen," "Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures Beaver Creek," "Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures Breckenridge," and "Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures Steamboat."

Where are Eli and Mort Books Available?

The Eli and Mort's Epic Adventure Series is available all over Colorado at local bookstores, kids stores and retail outlets, on Amazon, and on our website http://eliandmort.com/.

Colorado School Involvement

Several Colorado school art teachers have made drawing for the Series part of their curriculum. The kids then submit their drawings for the art competition for the books.

Next in the Series

Watch out for Eli and Mort Learn to Ski, 1, 2, 3 We did it! is our next book as well as an Eli and Mort the Moose Coloring and Activity Book.

About Resort Books

Resort Books creates travel and adventure books for kids. Our mission is to capture the childlike wonder kids experience when embarking on their next adventure.

About Elyssa Nager, Author and Ken Nager, Creative Director

Elyssa Nager, an Amazon best selling author, is the author of "Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures." Ken Nager is the Creative Director on the Series. When not creating books they can both be found enjoying the great State of Colorado mountain biking, hiking and snowboarding along with their three boys.

Ken and Elyssa are based in Eagle, Colorado.

Learn more at: https://eliandmort.com

Eduardo Paj, Illustrator

Eduadro Paj is the illustrator of the Eli and Mort Epic Adventures Series. He is based outside of Mexico City and believes the most precious moment occurs when your ideas come to life and characters appear before your very eyes.