Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Corey Bieber - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist

Best Actor in a Play (local)

James Cichocki - BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS - BUFFALO United Artists

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Casey Moyer - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Danielle Burning - THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT AND HIS FRIENDS - RHP @ the Lancaster Opera House

Best Choreographer of a Musical (local)

Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre

Best Costume Design for a Play or Musical

Adam Wall - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist

Best Director in a Musical (local)

Lynne Kurdziel Formato - SPAMALOT - Kavinoky Theatre

Best Director in a Play (local)

Kate LoConti - HAMLET - Irish Classical Theatre

Best Musical (local)

INTO THE WOODS - Theatre in the Mist

Best Play (local)

FROST/NIXON - Irish Classical Theatre

Best Scenic Design for a Play or Musical

Chris Cavanagh - FUN HOME - Musicalfare at Shea's 710 Theatre

