VOICES FROM ELLIS ISLAND Will Come to CenterStage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From 1892 to 1930, Ellis Island was the first experience of life in America for millions of immigrants. That first experience was dramatic, exciting, terrifying and unforgettable. And the immigrants remembered. Those stories are presented in this performance piece by Pippa White.

They came from Ireland and Scotland, from Germany and Italy, Czechoslovakia, Eastern Europe and Russia. They came in fur hats, tam o'shanters, and babushkas. Some wore elaborate cultural attire; some came in rags. And they were our family. It is said that 40% of the current US population have ancestors who went through Ellis Island. Their stories are our stories.

VOICES FROM ELLIS ISLAND

Sat., Sep. 13 6:00pm | Sun., Sep. 14 1:45pm

75 Minutes • 13 and Over • $15.00 | Seniors: $10.00 | Veterans: $10.00 | Students (w/ ID): $8.00 • CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: JCC Ballroom Stage

It was called "the front door to freedom." From 1892 to 1930, Ellis Island was the first experience of life in America for millions of immigrants. Voices from Ellis Island follows seven immigrants from different parts of Europe as they cross the Atlantic Ocean and confront unexpected challenges in their new country at Ellis Island. Their stories are amusing, frightening, inspiring and true.