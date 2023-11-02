The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department to Present SPITFIRE GRILL

The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department presents a musical journey of a young woman in SPITFIRE GRILL.
The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department will present SPITFIRE GRILL, a musical by Fred Alley and James Valcq.
The musical depicts the journey of a young woman just released from prison, who decides to start her life anew in a rural town in Wisconsin. She participates in a journey within the town toward its own tenuous reawakening.
WHEN:
WHERE:
Nazareth University Arts Center, Callahan Theater,
4245 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
FOR TICKETS:
Contact: boxoffice@naz.edu or 585-389-2170
REGULAR: $15.00
SENIOR: $13.00
