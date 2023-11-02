The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department to Present SPITFIRE GRILL

The Nazareth University Theatre & Dance Department will present SPITFIRE GRILL, a musical by Fred Alley and James Valcq.

The musical depicts the journey of a young woman just released from prison, who decides to start her life anew in a rural town in Wisconsin. She participates in a journey within the town toward its own tenuous reawakening.

WHEN:

  • Thursday, November 167:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Friday, November 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 19, 2-4 p.m.

WHERE:

Nazareth University Arts Center, Callahan Theater,

4245 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14618

FOR TICKETS:

Contact: boxoffice@naz.edu or 585-389-2170

REGULAR: $15.00
SENIOR: $13.00



Recommended For You