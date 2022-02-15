The Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department to Present JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN

The Nazareth College Theatre and Dance Department will present the mystery-thriller John Proctor is the Villain, written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Rachel Solomon. It plays in the Callahan Theater on Thursday, February 24, Friday, February 25, and Saturday, February 26, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27, at 2 p.m.

THE PERFORMANCE

In present day Appalachian Georgia, a high school class explores the seminal American classic, The Crucible. As scandal swirls in their community and old heroes are unmasked, the English assignment becomes uncomfortably relevant for the students. The line between witch and heroine blurs in this post-Me Too examination of power, love, and sex education.

TICKETS

Nazareth students: Submit this form to request your complimentary ticket.

Nazareth faculty & staff: Select Tickets and use your Nazareth email to log in to the box office to receive your 50% discount. Email artscenter@naz.edu with questions.

Family members & the public: Tickets $12, $10 for seniors.

Nazareth ID or proof of vaccination is required. Review the visitor policy.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

The John Proctor is the Villain cast features: Andrew Bornheimer (Carter Smith), Violet Stephania (Shelby Holcomb), Emily Leake (Ivy Watkins), Gabriela Rose Mirasola (Beth Powell), Catherine Gregory (Nell Shaw), Mary Ellis (Raelynn Nix), Camryn Davis (Lee Turner), Nick Brown (Mason Adams), Katie-Beth Anspach (Bailey Gallagher). Student ensemble members include: Adam Shank (understudy Carter, Mason and Lee); Hannah Decker (understudy Beth and Bailey); Alexandra Cooke (understdy Raelynn and Shelby); and Yuhui Yang (understudy Ivy and Nell).

The John Proctor design team consists of Rachel Solomon (Director), Christine O'Grady Roberts (Intimacy Director), Katelyn Machnica (Fight Choreographer), Ola Kraszpulska (Scenic Designer), Tiffany Howard (Costume Designer), Emily Stork (Lighting & Sound Designer), Ella Falcone (Production Stage Manager), Noah Detar (Assistant Stage Manager), Annika DeVrise (Assistant Scenic Designer), Lindsay Reading Korth (Dialect Coach), Mary Farmer (Costume Shop Supervisor), Yuanting Zhao (Director of Production and Operation), Gordon Rice (Technical Director).

For more information visit: https://www2.naz.edu/dept/theatre-dance