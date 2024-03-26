THE (CURIOUS CASE OF THE) WATSON INTELLIGENCE Will Close Out RLTP's 20th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Road Less Traveled Productions Will Close its 20th anniversary season with 2014 Pulitzer Prize finalist The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence by Madeleine George. The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence will open April 18, directed by RLTP Ensemble Members John Hurley and associate director Katie Mallinson starring RLTP Ensemble member Dave Hayes alongside Emily Yancey and Brendan Didio. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Jenna Damberger (costume design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound & projection design), Dyan Burlingame (set design) and Diane Almeter Jones (propsmaster) alongside Shelby McNulty (stage management), Shelby Converse (intimacy director) and Jennifer Toohey (dialect coach).



Synopsis: Dr. Watson, Sherlock Holmes' trusty companion. Thomas A. Watson, assistant to Alexander Graham Bell. Watson, the unstoppable supercomputer Jeopardy! champ. And Watson, a Dweeb Team every-man. Four Watsons in three centuries unite to tell one tale in this playful, time-traveling drama about the foibles and frustrations of the human heart and the technology on which it increasingly relies.



The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence Thursday, April 18 and runs through Sunday May 19, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $45/50 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: April 25, May 2, 9, 16 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). ALL ACCESS FRIDAY performance (sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and M&T Bank): Friday April 19. Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.