THE CHER SHOW Comes To Shea's Buffalo This Week

The Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW is coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre for four performances from May 2 through May 4.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture-breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam popstar, and the icon.

