THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW Comes to the Rochester Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tennessee Playwrights Studio will present THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGE SHOW at Rochester Fringe Festival as stop on 2024 Fringe Festival Tour. The show will take place at ROC Cinema, 957 S. Clinton Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620.Show times (two shows only, purchase tickets now) are, September 12, 2024 - 6:00-7:00 PM and September 21, 2024 - 9:00-10:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at rochesterfringe.com

The history you didn't learn in school. Broken dreams. Deportation. Murder. Courage. Resilience. That Woman - The Monologue Show is a series of stories imagined from the perspectives of women involved with President John F. Kennedy - stories that in the past have often have been dismissed or deliberately silenced, including those of Ellen Rometsch, Blaze Starr, Mimi Alford, Mary Pinchot Meyer, Judith Exner and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Co-created by Molly Breen, director of Tennessee Playwright Studios and Angela Gimlin, COO of Inebriated Shakespeare Theater Company, along with eight fellow Nashville playwright/actors, the full production of this work originally premiered at the Darkhorse Theater in 2022 - in tandem with THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - and was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Now we look forward to bringing the 60-minute festival version of the show to the Rochester Fringe Festival, with Breen directing and playing Mimi Alford alongside five local Rochester actors, including: Kat Rina Davis as Ellen Rometsch, Kesha Sharee Hartzog as Blaze Starr, Meagan Zdep as Mary Pinchot Meyer, Elizabeth Saunders as Judith Exner, and Joanne Brokaw as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See actor bios at https://tnplaywrights.org/that-woman-fringe-tour ).The That Woman - The Monologue Show 2024 Fringe Tour began at KC Fringe, with additional stops scheduled at St. Lou Fringe, MN Fringe, Philly Fringe, Elgin Fringe and Charm City Fringe.

Nominated for three Nashville First Night Awards, including Outstanding Original Work, Play and Ensemble, THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW will provide a fascinating night of theatre that will have audiences discussing long after the curtain falls.

"I'm so thrilled to bring this show to Rochester, says Breen, "whose Fringe Festival is so highly regarded. I'm so impressed with the talent in this cast, who are sure to impress with their depictions of these women, and I look forward to experiencing more talent as an audience member during the festival."

Comments