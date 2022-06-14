Summer Schedule Announced For Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre

Bridge Street Theatre, one of the most adventurous and exciting small theater companies in the Hudson Valley region, is delighted to announce a spectacular line-up of imported music, dance, and theatre for the Summer of 2022. Currently slated for presentation on BST's "Priscilla" Mainstage and in its intimate Speakeasy Space, both located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill, are:

Ustad Shafaat Khan / Sunday June 26 @ 7:30pm / The "Priscilla"

Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy and deep serenity of Indian Classical music in this recital by world-renowned sitar virtuoso Ustad Shafaat Khan and percussionist Daniel Johnson.

Lost Radio Rounders / Sunday July 3 @ 2:00pm / The "Priscilla"

Historic musical Americana! A special family-friendly July 4th-themed program from this Albany-based acoustic trio, with vintage songs celebrating everyone from the founding fathers to the war heroes who preserved our land to the outlaws who put the wild in the west.

Round the Bend Theatre: A Reading of "The Mighty Lambs" by David Bunce / Saturday July 9 and Sunday July 10 @ 7:30pm / The "Priscilla"

The citizens of Ballinalee, County Longford, battle to save their beloved local pub, The Lamb, from demolition. But will personal differences and old animosities keep them from succeeding?

Marion Spencer / Saturday July 16 @ 7:30pm / The "Priscilla"

Presented in collaboration with Catwalk Institute. Marion Spencer creates dances that make dreams come alive, utilizing a process that includes movement, vocalization, and collaging. Come traverse the terrain of her imagination.

Michael Moss: "Roots to Shoots" / Saturday July 23 / Speakeasy Space

Two sets of amazing jazz, featuring the world premiere of James Dashow's "Quantum Butterfly/Adjacent Possibles", an immersive electroacousical experience in which the musicians circle the space enveloping the audience in sound.

Summer Youth Musical: "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" / August 4-14 - Thurs-Sat @ 7:30pm, Sun @ 2:00pm / The "Priscilla"

An eclectic group of sixth-graders arrives at the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, each eager to win for very different reasons, in this delightfully quirky Rachel Sheinkin/William Finn musical performed by an all-student cast.

"Tom Judson is Looney!": Songs About the Moon / Saturday August 20 @ 7:30pm / The "Priscilla"

Sara Ferro: "Beautifully Broken" / Sunday August 21 @ 2:00pm / The "Priscilla"

Two very special Catskill Rainbow Pride Parade weekend cabaret performances presented back-to-back! Handsome and charming Tom Judson seduces audiences with songs about the moon, while lush-voiced Sarah Ferro, first-prize winner in Season One of the Stonewall Sensation singing competition, beguiles with songs of love, loss, and learning to live again.

For more information and ticketing for all these events, be sure to visit the theatre's website at BridgeStreetTheatre.org as the date of each presentation approaches. Come join the party! Experience the excitement of live performance in this gem of a theatre once again this summer.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the CREATE Council on the Arts.