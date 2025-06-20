Starring Buffalo to Present BROADWAY AT THE BREWERY Cabaret at Wayland Brewing Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starring Buffalo will bring its signature blend of Broadway, Buffalo, and student performers to Orchard Park this summer with Broadway at the Brewery, a special one-night cabaret on Wednesday, July 23 at 7pm. The intimate concert will take place in the private event room at Wayland Brewing Company (3740 N Buffalo Road), with doors opening at 6:30pm.

The evening will feature Broadway's Keven Quillon (Sweeney Todd, Shrek), Buffalo favorite Hayley Lampart (Kinky Boots national tour), and acclaimed local music director Joe Isgar, with additional performers to be announced. Together, they will perform a lively set of musical theater favorites, all in the cozy and contemporary atmosphere of the southtowns' popular brewery venue.

Tickets are now on sale at www.starringbuffalo.org, and seating is extremely limited. Attendees can enjoy Wayland Brewing’s craft beers, cocktails, and full dinner menu during the show.

Starring Buffalo connects Western New York audiences with top-tier theater artists from Broadway and beyond, while offering local students invaluable opportunities to engage in workshops and shared stage experiences. Past guest artists have included Matt Doyle, Josh Young, Emily Koch, Dan’yelle Williamson, Zachary Noah Piser, and Lindsey Nicole Chambers.

Wayland Brewing Company, which opened in 2023, is known for its picturesque setting, local brews, and seasonal fare. More information is available at www.waylandbrewing.com.

