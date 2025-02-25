SoloFest 2025 To Present HELP! I'M TRAPPED IN A ONE-WOMAN SHOW! with Kate Skinner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kate Skinner finds herself ‘trapped in a one-woman show' in a new ‘one-woman show' called “Help! I'm Trapped in a One-Woman Show!”, receiving its world premiere March14-16 as Show #Two in Bridge Street Theatre's SoloFest 2025.

“Help!” tells the story of a brilliant, beautiful, late-middle-aged Broadway actor, widowed after losing the husband who was the genuine love of her life. At age 70, Kate finds herself reluctantly dipping her toe into the murky waters of the online dating pool – the world of “man 87 seeks loving relationship with woman under 30.” The tales she brings back from the dark side are both wickedly funny and delightfully disturbing. And by her side through the entire ordeal is the spirit of her husband, her true soul mate even from beyond the grave. Kate's valiant struggle to find life after love and to get on with her life after such a devastating loss ultimately winds up being relatable, heroic, and uniquely touching.

While this SoloFest appearance will be the play's official world premiere, British writer and stage director Terry Johnson (Tony Award winner for his direction of the recent Broadway revival of “La Cage aux Folles”) recently witnessed a first run-through of the show in rehearsal and had this to say: “Kate Skinner, an actress of considerable power and authenticity has collaborated with Mark Hampton to devise this hilarious and immensely moving memoir. A story of late love and premature mourning, it touches on the deepest themes of our lives with the lightest of touches. Inspired by her love for the remarkable novelist Ron McLarty, Kate honours his memory with a performance that would also earn his unqualified admiration. If you have ever loved, lost, or loved again; this is a meditative, amusing and ultimately glorious hour of theatre.”

Thrilled to be making her SoloFest debut with a project so close to her heart, Kate Skinner's Broadway credits include “Uncle Vanya” (opposite Tom Courtney), “Who's Afraid of Virgina Woolf?” and “The Graduate”, two National Tours, frequent appearances Off-Broadway and regionally, and numerous film, television, and voice-over credits. Basing this piece on Kate's own lived experience, playwright Mark Hampton also created (with Mary Louise Wilson) the off-Broadway hit “Full Gallop”. Director Michael Edwards has helmed productions at the Metropolitan Opera and countless regional theatres as well as running the Asolo Theatre and Shakespeare Santa Cruz and serving as Associate Artistic Director of Syracuse Stage.

“Help! I'm Trapped in a One-Woman Show” will be presented for three performances only – Friday March 14 and Saturday March 15 at 7:30pm, and Sunday March 16 at 2:00pm – on Bridge Street Theatre's intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY. For more details and ticketing information, visit bridgest.org/solofest-2025-two/.

