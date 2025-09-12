Shea's Performing Arts Center to Launch STAGE & STORY BOOK CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shea’s Performing Arts Center is launching Shea’s Stage & Story Book Club. This brand-new program invites the community to explore the themes behind the productions that will be featured on the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre stage this season.

Many of Shea’s upcoming performances are rooted in literary work. Shea’s Stage & Story Book Club offers readers, whether solo, with family, or in groups, an opportunity to engage with the stories behind the shows. Throughout the season two children’s books

and two adult books based on themes similar to an upcoming show will be featured.

The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library and local bookstores including,

Alice Ever After Books, Talking Leaves Books, and the Barnes and Noble Clarence location, are Shea’s Stage & Story Book Club partners.

September: Belonging, Identity & Found Family

To kick off the season, Shea’s Stage & Story centers around the themes of belonging, identity, and found family, the foundation of the storyline behind the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Outsiders, coming to the Shea’s Buffalo Theatre stage September

17 – 23.

Companion books this month include:

The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton (Core Read)

When I Was the Greatest by Jason Reynolds

Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo (Children’s Selection)

Save Me A Seat by Sarah Weeks & Gita Varadarajan (Children’s Selection)

Readers are encouraged to explore these works, reflect on their meanings and join in conversations, in person or on social media. For more information, including the full list of

Shea’s Stage & Story featured books, visit: https://www.sheas.org/book-club.



