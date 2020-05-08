Shea's Performing Arts Center Postpones Escape To Margaritaville

In compliance with the NYS mandate to close non-essential businesses Shea's Performing Arts Center has closed Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710, and Shea's Smith Theatre until further notice.

Performances of Escape to Margaritaville, June 2-7, 2020 have been postponed. The theatre is currently working with the show to reschedule and will announce the new dates soon. Once new dates are finalized, the ticket procedures will be announced.

The limited box office staff has been replying to calls and emails each weekday from 10:00am to 5:00pm. These staff members are working from their homes and are ready to assist you. Please note, return calls from Shea's staff will come from a restricted line.

As they are receiving many calls, for the best service, they recommend patrons reach out to the box office via email at patronservices@sheas.org and provide the following information:

•Your name and phone number

•Detailed description of what you need assistance with (Show refund, Season tickets, etc.)

•Best time for the box office to call you if you need someone to call you back.





