Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces Virtual Summer Camps

Shea's Performing Arts Center (PAC) has announced Shea's 2020 Virtual Summer Camps. Students of all ages will have the opportunity to train in acting, dance, and singing from the safety and comfort of their homes this summer with our three different camps: Shea's Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, The Actor's Edge Summer Acting Intensive, and Theatre Camp for Grown-ups.

Shea's PAC summer classes were designed by Western New York actress, director, playwright, founder of Raíces Theatre Company, and Shea's teaching artist, Victoria Pérez, who will be teaching extensively during camp. More local instructors and special guest speakers will be announced soon.

"We've researched virtual programs across the country, surveyed our Shea's families, and consulted with other WNY arts organizations in order to design virtual summer programs that will be educational, safe, and fun," said Thembi Duncan, Director of Arts Engagement and Education at Shea's PAC. "Everyone is exhausted from watching screens, so we've created programs with a dynamic combination of live workshops, pre-recorded lessons, independent research, off-line practice, as well as dedicated social time."

Registration is now open for our summer programs:

Shea's VIRTUAL Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, July 13 - August 7.

This class is perfect for kids in grades 5 - 12 who love musical theatre! The 2020 Shea's Summer Musical Theatre Intensive provides instruction in musical theatre through interactive virtual group sessions, one-on-one virtual voice coaching, pre-recorded lessons, and independent home practice.

All experience levels are welcome.

Section SM1: Grades 5-8, July 13 - July 25, $100

Section SM2: Grades 9-12, July 27 - August 7, $100

The Actor's Edge VIRTUAL Summer Acting Intensive, July 13 - August 7.

Teens entering grades 9 - 12 will participate in virtual groups and individual sessions with professional teaching artists to explore the techniques of Michael Chekhov, Bogart & Landau, Uta Hagen, and Kristin Linklater, which represent a stylistic breadth of theatre values that are usually taught in college and graduate school. By introducing these concepts at the high school level this program provides WNY students with a head start on their study in theatre and the performing arts.

Experienced teen performers must submit a 60-second audition video and artist statement.

Section AE1: Acting Methods, July 13 - July 25, $100

Section AE2: Cross-Cultural Storytelling, July 27 - August 7, $100

VIRTUAL Theatre Camp for Grownups, July 13 - August 7. (NEW PROGRAM)

Why should kids have all the fun? Adults ages 18-118 will experience dynamic virtual instruction in acting and devising skills for the theatre.

Section GR1: Beginner/Intermediate, July 13 - July 25, $150

Section GR2: Experienced Adult Actors, July 27 - August 7, $150

Financial aid and family discounts are available. To register, please contact Jen Mysliwy at jmysliwy@sheas.org or call 716-829-1169. Visit our website and follow Shea's Arts Engagement and Education Department on Facebook to learn more.

