Shea's And Tipico Coffee Roasters Present 'Shea's Blend'

Shea's Performing Arts Center and Tipico Coffee Roasters will present “Shea's Blend.” The unique coffee, creatively crafted at Tipico's Buffalo roastery, celebrates the centennial anniversary of Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

“Much like theatre, a good coffee like Tipico's provides the fuel for conversation and the space for reflection,” said Brian Higgins, President & CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center. “Collaborating with Buffalo's own Tipico Coffee has been an absolute delight. Now theatre and coffee lovers alike have the opportunity to sit back and savor the moment with a cup of Shea's Blend.”

“Partnering with Shea's, a Buffalo icon with a remarkable century-long legacy, is truly an honor for us at Tipico,” said Pete Herman, Owner of Tipico Coffee. “Together, we've crafted a coffee that reflects our shared appreciation for excellence and community. We invite patrons to celebrate this milestone with a cup of Shea's Blend and toast to a century of world-class performances.”

Shea's Blend is a medium-dark roast, using specialty coffee from Brazil and Columbia, to create a decadent and velvety coffee with chocolate fudge and butterscotch flavor notes. Tipico developed the blend as a perfect cup to pair with Shea's Buffalo Theatre's aromatic roasted nuts. It offers a rich, full-bodied flavor perfect for the morning's opening act or a late-day intermission.

January 2025 marked the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking of Shea's Buffalo Theatre, which will celebrate the centennial of its grand opening in 2026. A portion of the proceeds of each bag sold benefits Shea's, a non-profit, whose mission includes delivering live performance art experiences, providing innovative educational experiences fostering an appreciation for the arts, and preserving the National Historic Landmark theatre.

Bags of Shea's Blend Coffee are now available for sale through Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street, at the Tipico Coffee Café at 1084 Elmwood Avenue, or online at: https://tipicocoffee.com/product/tipico-sheas-blend/.

