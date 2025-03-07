Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at MusicalFare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's great leading lady Elaine Stritch once corrected herself when talking about musicals, when she was describing a Broadway show as a "musical comedy." "Every musical was called a musical comedy in my day," she quipped. Well, times have changed, and the Pultizer Prize winning musical NEXT TO NORMAL most certainly would not be categorized as a musical comedy, but rather a musical drama.

MusicalFare is presenting a winning production of NEXT TO NORMAL, with music by Tom Kitt and Book/Lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The subject matter of mental illness takes the forefront as it affects the patient, as well as her entire world. The show is mostly sung through and employs a score that is pop and rock influenced. Alice Ripley won the TONY Award for Best Leading Actress with her portrayal of Diana, a woman plagued by mental illness. Is it Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia or a smattering of each? The diagnosis is difficult, the treatments are ineffective and the results are dismal.

The 6 character cast is a perfect fit for the intimate staging on the Daemen University stage. The action plays out as if the audience is eavesdropping on this troubled household. We learn that Diana lost an infant child to a undiagnosed illness. Diana struggles on a daily basis, just barely getting by, while her husband Dan supports her as much as possible. Their teenage daughter Natalie is challenged by her mother's mental illness and rebels as teenagers do. Natalie's boyfriend Henry just wants to be in love with her, despite her issues. Two psychiatrist try to help. But the demon lurks, and that is in the character of the dead son, Gabe. In the form of an 18 year old, Gabe appears to his mother as hallucinations that she can't shake.

Victoria Perez has the daunting role of Diana and gives a finely nuanced performance. She exudes a desire to be better and an inherent motherly love. Her desperation for a more normal life for her family is genuine. She mostly succeeds in singing the notoriously difficult score, with highlights being "I Miss The Mountains" and "Why Stay." Your heart breaks for the pain she has endured and by the final scene, the audience is as emotionally drained as she is. It's clear that treatments for mental illness are not a guaranteed panacea.

Quinn Christopher McGillion turns in a chilling performance as Gabe. His singing is powerful and his stage presence is always engaging. The mother-son bond between he and Perez is strong and universal. His delivery of "I'm Alive" was electrifying.

Darryl Semira is great as Dan, the somewhat helpless husband. Despite being a tad young for this role, he delivers on all fronts. He soars through the score without a hint of vocal strain and has a voice reminiscent of Brent Carver.

Penelope Sergei brings just the right amount of teenage angst to the role of Natalie. It's easy to see how she could slide down the slippery slope of acting out, defiance and drug abuse. Her interactions with Aaron Gabriel Saldana as Henry are well played, especially when mirroring choices her mother made as a teenager.

Marco Sacco plays double duty as Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine (no irony in those names!) Psychiatrists like these men do their best with the treatments available, but the end points of a "successful treatment" are very different for doctor vs. patient. Sacco gives a good no nonsense portrayal, while always delivering poignant singing.

The unit set by Dyan Burligame is effective in providing many basic levels and playing areas, all in a cold metallic and edgy world. Music Direction by Theresa Quinn is tight, and the 5 piece ensemble provided great accompaniment.

Director Randall Kramer allows the drama to unfold without letting it become too overwrought or melodramatic. The moments of breakdown and desperation are handled with respect and Perez gives a multilayered portrayal of this troubled woman. The ending may seem curt, unkind or just unexpected, but that furthers the notion that mental illness has no rule book, and everyone's personal journey is truly individual. As Natalie states by the plays finale, it would be great to just get "next to normal." That says it all when grappling with mental illness.

Yes, this is no musical comedy, but a modern day opera of sorts that deal with very real topics that impact the lives of so many. Catch the show before it ends next week. You surely will have much to contemplate from this story and the fine performances being given.

NEXT TO NORMAL by MusicalFare plays on the Daeman University campus through March 16,2025. contact musicalfare.com for more information The production is in association with Spectrum Health & Human Services.

Reader Reviews