Review: LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL at Shea’s 710 Theatre

Plays through May 18, 2025

By: May. 03, 2025
Review: LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL at Shea’s 710 Theatre Image
LEGALLY BLONDE:THE MUSICAL has everyone shouting “Omigod You Guys” in true Valley-girl fashion as it takes to the Shea’s 710 Theatre stage. Presented in it’s new home, Musicalfare seems like to have found the perfect sized theatre  for all of it’s future productions.

 
Based in the 2001 film LEGALLY BLONDE starring Reese Witherspoon, this  musical aims to please. This is not high brow theatre, but rather a true musical comedy that's not light on subtleties, but heavy on comedy and heart. The Score and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin is generically pleasing, with occasional glimmers of greatness. The book by Heather Hach  follows the film closely, even if the premise can be groan inducingly predictable
 
At the outset we learn that our beautiful blonde,  Elle,  is about to be dumped by her boyfriend Warner, instead of proposing to her before he heads off to Harvard Law School. Elle is not his idea of the brainiac that he would consider marrying. Elle sets out to get herself admitted to Harvard Law and get her man back!
 
Elle’s posse of sorority sisters  and muses guide her along the way, as well as a rather dim witted hairdresser friend Paulette, played by the hysterically funny Kelly Copps. Elle’s inherent intellect  coupled with practical street smarts add up to all the trappings of a dynamo lawyer in the making.

 

Gretchen Didio as Elle Woods embodied the vane blonde bombshell,  who at first  glance is every bit as shallow as you would expect for the stereotypical dumb blonde.  Her knowledge of fashion, make up and hair is unrivaled. She is fascinated with all things pink and carries her petite dog around like an accessory.  But looks are deceiving, and Didio convinces from the outset. Her endearing vanity makes her instantly likable. She faces adversity and insults with a stiff upper lip.  Her smooth voice is plaintive when  needed and powerful when necessary. Didio lands the jokes without being campy and proves she is no dumb blonde. 
 
 Sean Ryan continues to establish himself in Western New York as a true leading man. Ryan captivates as Emmett, the young attorney who falls for Elle. His strong singing voice and good looks insured he was the perfect fit for this role.
 
The secondary characters truly shine in some  of the score's more interesting numbers. ”Gay or European?” was  quite hysterical and cleverly staged. “Bend and  Snap” gave Paulette a moment to shine and  Copps belted and strutted to great effect. Marc Sacco is wonderfully swarmy as the lead attorney Callahan, digging into his song “Blood in the Water.” Kudos to the kooky Lizzie Arnold for her brief star turn as Chutney, a woman whose hairstyle is the crux of  an entire court case. 
 
Penelope Sergi was terrific  as Brooke, the fitness instructor who is accused of murdering her husband. Her act II opener, “Whipped Into Shape” had some excellent choreography by Director and Choreographer Michael Oliver-Walline, including a creative nod to Jane Fonda’s fitness videos and Olivia Newton John’s “Let’s Get Physical.” Alex Anthony Garcia takes on the icky tole of Warner, and handles his scenes well. 
 
The set was simply designed but effective ,  allowing the fine projections to add cotton candy color and pizzazz, all designed by Chris Cavanagh. The tight six piece offstage band was led by Music Director Stephen Piotrowski.
 
Shows like LEGALLY BLONDE and MEAN GIRLS are some of this century’s musicals that aim to please an audience of a certain age. While they play out like shows written for The Disney Channel, there is certainly a crowd that eats up this genre. LEGALLY BLONDE succeeds in having a lead character that you root for and whose happy ending feels well deserved.
 
 LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL presented by Musicalfare plays at Shea’s 710 Theatre through May 18, 2025. Contact sheas.org for more information 

