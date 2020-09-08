RLTP Announces Original Programming Fall 2020

Road Less Traveled Productions has announced new and original programming for fall 2020.

The 2020-2021 season is sponsored by M&T Bank, Lawley Insurance and Mighty Taco.



RLTP will kick-off its amended theater season with:







Bigfoot

A Live Virtual Theatrical Experience by Jon Elston*

Directed by John Hurley*

2 performances

Friday October 2 & Friday October 9 at 8:00pm

Tickets: $15



Starring Robyn Horn, Peter Horn, Jakes Hayes and Lisa Vitrano*



Production Team includes:

Sarah Foote (Stage Management), John Rickus* (Light Design), Adam Kreutinger (Puppet Design) Jenna Damberger* (Costume Design) and Eric Burlingame (Sound Design, Composer and Video Production)



Synopsis: Is there a Bigfoot in Buffalo? Does a Sasquatch stalk Sanborn? What walks within the woods of Wheatfield? For decades, the man with the big feet has been little more than a big joke. Now, radio revolutionary Wild Doug Wilford dares to unveil unbelievably urgent info about this cunning carnivorous cryptid. You'll laugh, you'll scream... you will barely believe the mindboggling bombshell of... BIGFOOT! Join us for a LIVE Virtual Theatrical Experience written by Buffalo's own Jon Elston!











Buffalo Rises 2.0



Six 10-minute radio plays written by 6 Buffalo playwrights

Directed by Sara Kow-Falcone* & Kyle LoConti*

Curated by Katie Mallinson*

Radio plays will be released on Mondays & Thursdays in November.

Suggested Donation: $25 (includes access to all 6 radio plays)



Featured Titles & Playwrights include:



Buffalo Baby by Donna Hoke*

Incident on a Crosstown Bus by Gary Earl Ross

Griffin's Gold by Darryl Schneider*

The Fall by Mary Poindexter McLaughlin

Phil and Heidi and a Tall Tale of Talkin' Proud by Sean Cullen

It's All About Time by Diane Jones, Alejandro Gabriel Gomez, Christian Hines





Production Team includes Stephen Brakey, Sarah Foote (Stage Management) and Eric Burlingame (Audio Engineer).







For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org or contact RLTP by phone at (716) 629-3069.



*member of RLTP ensemble.



Stay with Us! For the remainder of 2020 and onwards, RLTP will continue producing its bi-weekly OFF ROAD podcast series with host ensemble member Peter Palmisano. RLTP is adapting the podcast for current unusual times and will begin incorporating brief messages from both local culturals and artists. OFF ROAD is available at Podbean and Apple Podcasts.



For more information, please visit www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org.

