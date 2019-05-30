Philip Carlson To Join RLTP National Advisory Board

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) is excited to announce the addition of Philip Carlson to its National Advisory Board. Mr. Carlson assisted RLTP this season in kicking off its Screen to Stage reading series. The organization is grateful for his involvement with the series and looks forward to working with him for seasons to come.



Philip Carlson bio (derived from philipcarlson.net): Philip Carlson is an author, teacher and career consultant. For more than thirty years, he represented actors as a manager and agent, serving as the New York head of talent at three of the most prestigious agencies in the business as well as his own agency.



Phil was the first agent to sign Philip Seymour Hoffman, Billy Crudup, Liev Schreiber, Claire Danes, Idris Elba, Kyra Sedgwick, Adrien Grenier and Paul Giamatti and has represented Viola Davis, Kathy Bates, Brian Dennehy, and W.H. Macy among many gifted others.



In his book Breaking and Entering: A manual for the working actor in film, stage, and TV, From Auditions to Agents to a Career, Phil shares his practical trade secrets in a comprehensive guide on how to get into show business.



Phil has been an adjunct professor at NYU and at SUNY Purchase and is currently on the faculty of The Atlantic School. He has taught, spoken on expert panels, and lectured at many schools, including ACT Theatre School in San Francisco, The Juilliard School, Vassar College, The University of Washington, Emerson College, Dean College, Fordham University, The University of Tennessee and Hamilton College. He has also consulted for talent agencies, casting directors and theatre companies.



In addition to the series of eight workshops which are his signature offerings outlined in his book, Phil also offers private tutorials for younger actors as well as career consultation for more established actors who are seeking feedback or wish to take greater charge of their career trajectory.



Road Less Traveled Productions challenges audiences through provocative storytelling and passionate artistry. The RLTP Ensemble constructs bold and imaginative ways to explore, discuss, and understand timely and timeless issues that connect diverse communities, globally and locally, to the commonality of human experience. Our mission is to develop the canon of contemporary voices through production of new and notable works by regional and national playwrights, creating unforgettable live theatre experiences that bring value to our lives. RLTP, a member of the National New Play Network, Theatre Communications Group, Theatre Alliance of Buffalo and Theatre District is located at 456 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, NY. For more information about RLTP and to purchase tickets, please visit www.RoadLessTraveledProductions.orgor call (716) 629-3069.





