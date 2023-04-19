Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Musical KRAGTAR! Starts This Week at Alleyway Theatre

Performances run April 21 – May 13, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Alleyway Theatre's first full-length musical in six years starts performances this week. KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL is a hilarious new musical featuring a book by Sam French and Kyle Wilson, with music and lyrics by Wilson. The pair were recently named finalists for the Richard Rodgers Award.

Pay What You Can Previews are April 21, 22, 23 and 25 all at 7:30pm. Opening night is set for April 26 at 7:30pm, and performances continue through May 13.

A Godzilla-like monster is wreaking havoc, crushing Chik-Fil-As and Hobby Lobbys across America, while Congress is in the middle of another shutdown. So, scientists and former lovers Harry and Harvey must reunite to stop it and save the country, and maybe rekindle their love in the process. In the wreckage of the monster, we all learn that the most powerful thing in the world is f*cking love.

"This is one of the funniest new musicals you've ever seen. It's the silliest and campiest thing out there, and people who loved musicals like Avenue Q, Schmigadoon!, Urinetown and Reefer Madness are going to go wild for this, I promise you," says director Chris J Handley. "The cast is bringing their A game and has us rolling in the aisles at every rehearsal. I mean, a Chewbacca ballet? Absolutely."

KRAGTAR! stars Anthony Lazzaro and Justin Gaskill, Amy Jakiel and Amanda Funicello. The company includes Emily Bassett, Sarah Blewett, Jeremy Kreuzer, Nicholas Lama, Jetaun Louie and Matthew Rittler. It is directed by Chris J Handley with choreography by Kevin Leary and musical direction by James Welch. Design is by Tim McMath, Emma Schimminger and Lara Berich.




