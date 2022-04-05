MusicalFare Presents The Regional Premiere Of THE OTHER JOSH COHEN

Musicalfare Theatre presents the regional premiere of THE OTHER Josh Cohen, running April 20th - May 22nd at MusicalFare Theatre, written by David Rossmer & Steve Rosen, directed by Randall Kramer, and music direction by Theresa Quinn.



Josh Cohen just can't get a break. He's single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment's been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Broke and alone, all hope seems lost - until a mysterious letter arrives that changes his life forever. Thus begins the hilarious and quirky romantic comedy about a good guy caught in a lifelong battle with bad luck.

It features a six member ensemble with two actors who play the same hapless-yet-warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in a 90-minute life-changing laughfest for the whole family that will leave you feeling better about the world!

The production stars Brandon Barry, Joseph Donohue III, Solange Gosselin, Robert Insana, Theresa Quinn and Zak Ward. Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

At this time, to ensure the utmost safety of our patrons, all performances of THE OTHER Josh Cohen will require proof of vaccination.

Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre. Proof of vaccination may be a vaccine card or a NYS Excelsior Pass/Excelsior Pass Plus ALONG WITH A PHOTO ID.

Face masks are not currently required, but are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them.

The performance schedule is April 20th - May 22nd, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special "half-price preview" on Tuesday, April 19th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, April 20th.

Learn more at www.musicalfare.com.