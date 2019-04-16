Music, Family and History Feature inÂ the Close of RLTP's 2018/19 Season

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP)with close its 2018/19 season with The Undeniable Sound of Right Now by Laura Eason. The Undeniable Sound of Right Now will star RLTP Ensemble member Peter Palmisano alongside Diane DiBernardo, Christine Turturro, Johnny Barden, Jeffrey Coyle and Nick Stevens under the direction of Ensemble member David Oliver. The production team includes Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Maura Price (costume design/props), and Katie Menke (sound design).



Synopsis: Since 1967, Hank's bar has been home to the biggest up-and-coming bands from The Clash to Nirvana in one of the roughest neighborhoods in Chicago. It's 1992, and gentrification has hit Hank with higher-rents and new fads in fashion and music. If Hank's to save his bar, he may have to let his daughter turn it in to a Rave nightclub where music is spun by DJ's instead of being played by musicians. Hank would rather die, but is he willing to let his life's work die, too?



The Undeniable Sound of Right Now opens Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday May 19, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $38 general admission plus $5 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $22 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: April 25, May 2, 9, 16 ($5 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.





