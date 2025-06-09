MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE’ Sets Sail at Shea’s 710 Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Buffalo audiences are in for a laugh-filled voyage this week as the national tour of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ docks at Shea’s 710 Theatre for a six-performance run from June 11–14.

Presented by Shea’s and Albert Nocciolino and sponsored by Gallagher, the sequel to the international sensation brings a fresh wave of comedy, camaraderie, and catchy musical parodies.

A follow-up to the long-running original, Menopause The Musical 2 picks up five years after four women meet in a department store dressing room. Now, the ladies are back — this time embarking on a cruise filled with hot flashes, hilarity, and high-seas hijinks. Set to a soundtrack of parodied hits from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, the show offers a musical journey through friendship and aging with an abundance of heart and humor.

The original Menopause The Musical has been delighting audiences for over 20 years, seen by more than 17 million fans worldwide and translated into nine languages. It remains the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, with nightly performances at Harrah’s on the Strip. As The New York Times put it, “It’s impossible not to laugh!”

The sequel is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari as Assistant Director and Karie Koppel as Dramaturg. Based on the beloved characters created by Jeanie Linders, the new book and lyrics come from Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. Greenleaf shares, “To those who have been through the change, are going through it now, or love someone who is — may this production bring you as much laughter, support, and fellowship as intended.”

The creative team features Jonathan Stahl (choreography), Sean McClelland (scenic design), David Lanza (sound design), Jean-Yves Tessiere (lighting design, assisted by Willow McGuinty), and Peter Aylin (music direction). The tour is represented by Columbia Artist Theatricals.

Tickets for Menopause The Musical 2 are available online at sheas.org or at the Shea’s Box Office at 650 Main Street. Performances take place at Shea’s 710 Theatre, located at 710 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. Don’t miss the chance to laugh (and maybe cry a little) with this heartfelt, hilarious sequel that celebrates sisterhood at every stage of life.

Comments