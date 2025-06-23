Lords Of The Sound Performance Comes to Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The internationally acclaimed Ukrainian symphony orchestra Lords of the Sound is set to make its highly anticipated United States debut, bringing one of its most iconic concert experiences—“The Music of Hans Zimmer” —to Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:00PM.

With The Music of Hans Zimmer, Lords of the Sound pays homage to one of cinema's greatest living composers. Zimmer's award-winning soundtracks have shaped the modern era of film, creating unforgettable emotional depth and atmosphere. The concert features epic selections from beloved blockbusters including: Dune, The Dark Knight, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, Sherlock Holmes, The Lion King, Man of Steel, and more. Audiences will be swept away by the intensity, beauty, and power of Zimmer's iconic scores performed live.

Led by conductor Nazar Yakobenchuk and featuring standout soloists Illia Skrebnov and Yaroslava Taran, Lords of the Sound blends classical tradition with rock energy for an electrifying performance. The orchestra has enchanted audiences across Europe, most recently completing a 60-show tour in France and a 30-show tour in Germany—each to sold-out venues and standing ovations.

The visionary behind this global phenomenon is producer Andrii Novatorov, whose mission for over a decade has been to unite music and cinema in emotionally resonant, large-scale productions. His bold creative direction—fusing classical and electronic instruments—has pushed the boundaries of orchestral performance and earned international acclaim.

