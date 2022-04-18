Kurtis Conner To Perform At Shea's Buffalo Theatre

Outback Presents has announced that comedian Kurtis Conner's national headlining tour will begin across the United States in June 2022 with a stop at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

A sell-out performer, podcaster, and global YouTube sensation, Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage. Kurtis Conner Live will feature Dean Hebscher and Jacob Sharpe.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10:00 AM on Ticketmaster and at the Shea's Box Office.

The Shea's Buffalo Theatre was originally built as a "picture palace" by Michael Shea in 1925. Today, the Shea's Performing Arts Center is comprised of three modern theatres in the heart of the Buffalo Theatre District, bringing the best of live performance through touring productions and local collaborations to Western New York. The Shea's Buffalo Theatre is the historic crown jewel of the Performing Arts Center and is one of the top touring theatres in the country with over 3,000 seats. It was designated a National Historic Site in 1975. Shea's 710 Theatre is the latest space to be added to the campus. Once home to Studio Arena, this 625-seat thrust theatre offers Broadway productions and plays produced by local and international theatre companies. Shea's Smith Theatre is a 200-seat black box theatre and plays host to Off-Broadway productions, comedy and collaborative productions with local theatre companies. Shea's Performing Arts Center is committed to keeping true to the history of Shea's Buffalo Theatre and to the future of the Western New York region, bringing the best of Broadway theatre and beyond to Buffalo, NY.

Kurtis Conner is embarking on his most ambitious solo comedy tour yet. After studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, Conner quickly found an audience on Vine, later migrating to YouTube and growing that audience to over 3.7 million subscribers worldwide. His 2016 stand-up record Cuppla Jokes reached number 6 on the Billboard comedy chart and number 1 on iTunes, while his videos regularly hit the top ten trending page on YouTube. Conner has previously appeared on stage alongside collaborators Danny Gonzalez and Drew Gooden. He hosts the Very Really Good podcast.