Josh Young And Emily Padgett to Lead Starring Buffalo's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Tony Award Nominee Josh Young and five-time Broadway actress Emily Padgett will lead Starring Buffalo's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format June 10 at 7:30pm and June 11 at 2pm and 7:30pm at Shea's 710 Theatre.

(By phone at 716-847-1410 or online at starringbuffalo.org.) Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's masterpiece about love and art won the Pulitzer prize and was nominated for an incredible ten Tony Awards. Inspired by the painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte by Georges Seurat, SUNDAY merges past and present into a beautiful and poignant parable for all ages.

The cast features Young (Jesus Christ Superstar, Amazing Grace, Evita) as George, Padgett (Side Show, Grease, Bright Star) as Dot, and Buffalo star Karen Saxon (Ujima Theater Company) as The Lady performing alongside an ensemble of Buffalo area stars including Keith Ersing, Jake Hayes, Matthew Iwanski-Jackson, Jetaun Louie, Michele Marie Roberts, Sara States, Andrea Todaro, and Josh Wilde, as well as dozens of Western New York singers, dancers, and musicians.

As part of Starring Buffalo's educational mission, area students will be chosen to participate in RENT as part of the Starring Buffalo Chorus. SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE will be directed by Starring Buffalo Artistic Director Drew Fornarola, alongside music director Alison d'Amato, assistant director Karen Harty, choreographer Jeanne Fornarola, production stage manager Susan Forbes, and assistant stage manager Michael Morog.

STARRING BUFFALO shows offer Buffalo audiences unrivaled access to Broadway's greatest theater artists, and provide Western New York students the chance to learn from, work alongside, and be inspired by the stars in both master classes and performances. The organization launched in 2018 with THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME starring Broadway's Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Spring Awakening) and Dan'yelle Williamson (Memphis, The Lion King), presented LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS starring Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) and Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray, Legally Blonde) at their new home, Shea's 710 Theater, in 2019, and recently completed a sold out run of RENT starring Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera) in October.

For additional information and tickets please visit StarringBuffalo.org or Sheas.org.