Inquiring Minds Want To Know: What's JRT's Five Staged Readings Season All About?

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jewish Repertory Theatre, like all other theatres, quietly drew its curtains and waited patiently for good news regarding when they could welcome audiences back.

As it became more apparent that bringing audiences back into the theatre wouldn't happen soon, a decision to change direction was made. "We talked to our audiences and we talked to our theatre family and we decided to try something new," says Saul Elkin, Artistic Director and co-founder of the Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York. "Our focus changed to bringing our loyal subscribers and patrons a high quality version of something we do well - staged readings - which people could enjoy from the safety of their homes. We also needed to create a theatre model that would ensure safety for all involved, using Zoom for planning and rehearsals, bringing in new crew members who have television experience, spending limited time in our theatre, and filming our staged readings with Full Circle Studios, a professional video production company. It's been a time of creative growth, stretching our imaginations and discovering new ways to make theatre possible."

JRT's 18th season features five staged readings, all about 90 minutes in length. Each play will be made available online for three weeks, November 2020 - March 2021. In addition during the season, JRT will present free, live, online events with directors, playwrights and actors on social media sites.

The season includes some of WNY's most well-known actors, moving about the JRT stage, scripts in hand. Performances will be enhanced by set pieces, props and costumes as well as projected images, theatrical lighting and live and recorded music.

"It's been an exciting time for JRT," says David Bunis, JRT Producer and co-founder. All of a sudden, our audience has grown to include theatre lovers from across the country, as well as Canada. We've even heard from some interested folks in Israel and Europe. It is our hope that through continued theatre we will help bring people together and revive spirits."

For more information about season plays, dates, subscriptions and tickets, as well as advertising opportunities, visit jewishrepertorytheatre.com.

